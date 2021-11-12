Bruno is detonated after revealing Marília Mendonça’s secret | Fame | Online Diary

If you tell someone a secret, you expect that person to keep it under lock and key, right? Revealing someone’s secret after death, then, is cruel, all the more so because the person cannot confirm or deny the story.

This was one of the reasons why singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, was detonated on social media. Fans and internet users have not forgiven the countryman, after he reveals an intimate secret of Marília Mendonça.

In a concert by the duo, Bruno ended up revealing the supposed reason for the end of the relationship between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff. He claims that the singer ended their nearly four-year relationship because the singer was confronting her mother, Ruth Dias. The revelation would have been made by Marília to Bruno during her mother’s birthday celebrations, where he performed.

On Bruno’s social networks, internet users detonated the countryman’s posture and called him a “gossip”. “Oh, Bruno. If she told him in your ear, you weren’t supposed to tell him, right? How ugly a gossip and clueless man is,” snapped a netizen. “Bruno gossipy,” commented another.

“What’s the need for that? If she told him in secret, what’s the right for him to say that at a concert to several people? How disgusting,” commented one more person. “That’s a lie… Murilo and Dona Ruth always got along well… At the wake they prayed holding each other, crying… He posted that he would take care of her mother and never that Marília would maintain a good relationship with him after the end, if he mistreat her mother. Every thing,” another netizen doubted.

So far, neither Bruno nor Murilo Huff have commented on the controversy.