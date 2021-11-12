Businessman who organized the flight that killed Emiliano Sala is sentenced to 18 months in prison

The entrepreneur David Henderson, 67 years old, who organized the flight that caused the death of the Argentine player Emiliano Sala in 2019, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the BBC.

Henderson was convicted of recklessness and negligence that endangered the aircraft in which the attacker was traveling. David he also received a three-month sentence – to be served at the same time – for transporting a passenger without the relevant authorization, a charge he himself admitted.

According to the version of the prosecution during the process, David he was supposed to fly the aircraft, but as he was on vacation in Paris with his wife, he entrusted the transport to a pilot who did not hold a commercial pilot’s license, his qualification for this type of aircraft had expired and he was not prepared for night flights.

On January 21, 2019, the private plane the player and pilot were in had an accident in the English Channel. the body of Emiliano was located inside the aircraft, more than two weeks after the accident, at a depth of 67 meters. The pilot’s was not found.

At the time of the accident, the 28-year-old Argentine striker would play for Cardiff City, from England, after arranging the transfer of the Nantes, from France.

