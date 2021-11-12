Caixa releases withdrawal of the 7th installment for another group; check out

After months of transfers, emergency aid is coming to an end. Caixa is releasing the latest withdrawals relating to the 7th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of the extinct Bolsa Família. This Friday (12/11), the release takes place for those who were born in august. Remembering that the deadlines were organized according to the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays.

The withdrawal of the value, in this way, can be done in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth noting that the movement of money, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application. The parcels vary according to the family composition. Thus, the mothers who are heads of the family receive BRL 375.

Beneficiaries who live alone are entitled to the value of BRL 150. The others covered by the program, in turn, guarantee average transfers of BRL 250.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid

The 7th installment of emergency aid should be the last of the program, as the government’s goal is to focus efforts on granting the “new” Bolsa Família. For members of the general public, the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works based on a different logic.

The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid crowding at bank branches or lottery correspondents. This Friday (12/11), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in August.

Remembering that the “general public” of the program is made up of those linked to CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, provided they received the benefit in December of last year. See, below, the calendar with all the release dates of the 7th installment: