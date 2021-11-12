Call girl says in testimony that she was assaulted by Deolane

Rio de Janeiro – The 27-year-old call girl and fitness muse Bianca Dominguez, who was with funk player Kevin Nascimento Bueno, 23-year-old MC Kevin, on the day of her death, asked the Civil Police to investigate the widow Deolane Bezerra, for aggression and threats on social media. Bianca was heard at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), west side, on Wednesday (11/10).

In the testimony, the luxury escort claimed that she was attacked by Deolane at the police station the day after the singer’s death, when her back was turned. In one of the excerpts from the hearing, she said that she “felt a blow on her right side by Deolane, who has a photo of the injury and joins the file, with black eyes (…)”.

The call girl also said that she received threats from Deolane on October 27 on Instagram and expressed her desire to criminally represent the widow. Wanted, the widow has not yet commented.

ring theft

Bianca denied that she stole MC Kevin’s alliance, as Deolane would have suggested. Suspecting that she was drugged on the sex show with the artist and friends on May 16, Bianca had a drug test in October. According to Bianca, she donated hair to a laboratory in São Paulo, but has not yet received the result.

Wednesday’s testimony was summoned by prosecutor Marcos Kac, from the Public Ministry, because the luxury escort’s lawyer, Danilo Garcia de Andrade, delivered a document with more details to the police station on the day of the singer’s death.

Bianca maintains that MC Kevin and Victor Elias Fontenelle, the MC VK, talked about the possibility that the funkeiro’s widow was arriving at the artist’s suite. Both MC VK and Jhonatas Augusto Cruz, who were expelled from the room, denied jokes and insinuations about the arrival of Deolane and the hypothesis of disagreements during the sexual program, hired by the funkeiro for R$ 2,000 per model.

The delegate Leandro Gontijo will analyze the new testimony, others given by friends and reports that appear in the inquiry. If there is no evidence of a crime, he will ask for the case to be closed.

Death

On the afternoon of May 16, Bianca and MC Kevin met at a kiosk on Barra beach. The luxury escort was invited to the singer’s suite for a sexual encounter, washed down with marijuana and champagne.

A necropsy report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) indicated that the artist died when he fell from the 5th floor of the hotel apartment, from a height of approximately 15 meters. The fall caused 13 fractures of the singer’s body.

In the toxicological report, the experts found a hallucinogen in the funkeiro’s blood, called MDMA, as Deolane had revealed in a statement to the police. He would have also consumed marijuana and a large amount of alcohol.