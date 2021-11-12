Call Klose? Galvão misses a hit, and German returns to ‘scare’ fans

Brazil’s victory over Colombia, in a game played yesterday and valid for the South American Qualifiers, had a moment of relaxation and gaffe in the TV Globo broadcast (watch below).

Shortly after Paquetá scored the only goal of the match and performed a little dance alongside Neymar and Vinicius Júnior, reporter Eric Faria informed Galvão Bueno of the supposed hit that the players were alluding to: “Lock the pose, call the zoom and give a close”.

Excited on hearing the excerpt of the song quoted by the reporter, the narrator tried to repeat the lines, but ended up getting confused: “Hold on the pose, zoom in and call Klose! Okay!”, intoned Galvão.

Quickly, the moment went viral on social media, and former German striker Miroslav Klose – Brazil’s executioner in the 2014 World Cup – again “scared” the fans, who played with the confusion. He participated in the fateful 7 to 1.

The little dance reported by Eric Faria, incidentally, was not correct. The reporter returned to the broadcast shortly afterwards to justify himself.

“I got some messages here, that’s what I said… I’m not used to this dance thing, I’ve been told that the choreography is different. But it’s an unpublishable song, so I can’t say what the lyrics are. “he joked. The correct song is “Tudo no Segilo”, which contains profanity.

Watch the moment and see some memes:

“Galvão, this little dance is from the song ‘locks in the pose, calls the zoom and closes up” Galvão: HOW IS IT???? “locks the pose, calls the zoom and closes” Galvão: AAAAHHHH, cool, it locks in the poze, zooms in and calls the klose 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/yB99gTT4Ya — José Lucas (@JoseLucas2901) November 12, 2021

“zoom in and call klose” this name traumatizes me — juice ⓟ 🇮🇹 (@palmeirxnse) November 12, 2021