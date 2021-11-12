Call of Duty Vanguard: 4 news we love and 2 we restock – 11/11/2021

I confess that I was a little suspicious when the first details of Call of Duty: Vanguard were released. Not so much for the doubts about the quality of the game, but for the setting in World War II, something that has already been explored to exhaustion in shooting games.

To my surprise, the game released last November 5th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X escapes from several commonplaces connected to this scenario. Vanguard makes very intelligent choices about the period of conflict, the narrative outline and the way he inserts the player in this context.

Check out our gameplay below with the first 15 minutes of gameplay. Then, a list of what we like and what could be better.

WE LIKE: hectic campaign

As much as most Call of Duty players end up focusing their attention on multiplayer modes, franchise games almost always feature a campaign mode with cinematic touches.

For Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games put players in the shoes of a team made up of soldiers of different nationalities. They need to infiltrate the bowels of Nazi territory to obtain military secrets. Flashbacks reveal a little more about the past of each one of them.

Those who expect a faithful historical representation, however, may be disappointed, as the game is only inspired by facts to create a narrative of its own. Anyway, there are interesting passages and the gameplay is packed with action.

Another relevant fact is that the campaign is extremely to the point – unlike previous games, which had a progression with side missions and systems that vaguely resemble an RPG.

WE DON’T LIKE: short campaign

If the campaign is explosive and action-packed, the feeling is that it lasts very little. Not that Call of Duty was famous for offering long campaigns, but it’s possible to finish Vanguard in less than seven hours.

That depends, of course, on your skill level and the chosen difficulty. It is undeniable, however, that the narrative could be explored in a more in-depth and less hasty way. The taste of “I want more” is very bittersweet.

WE LIKE: solid gameplay

If there’s one point where Vanguard does very well it’s gameplay. It’s not a revolution compared to previous games, but you can say that there was a refinement. It is capable of pleasing both those who play keyboard and mouse, on PCs, and those who use a video game controller.

The weapons have a very different feel to each other and also have the traditional customization – in Vanguard, this serves to give a light touch of modernity to the “old” arsenal.

Other than that, a great addition to the franchise are destructible surfaces. Did you see an enemy behind a wooden wall? Shoot! Not only will he be hit, the surface will be destroyed. This turns out to be especially useful in multiplayer mode, when it’s possible to eliminate cover and avoid being surprised by a hidden enemy.

WE LIKE: multiplayer with news

The multiplayer mode manages to unite the traditional and the modern in a very competent package. There are classic modalities, such as domination or team knockout, but some new features were also introduced.

One of them is Patrol mode, when a circle is moving around the map, awarding points to the team that remains in this area for the longest time. The Battle of Champions is a kind of mini-tournament in trios. Each team has a limited number of lives, which must be maintained during knockout matches.

They are interesting additions, which break a little from the usual path that the series follows over time.

In addition, it is now possible to search matches taking into account the desired pace. Depending on your choice, each modality can have a variation with more participants (and more frenetic action) or with less (and a more rhythmic tempo).

WE DISLIKE: zombie mode with little content

As has been happening in the series, Call of Duty: Vanguard also features a zombie mode, in which teams of players face off against hordes of the undead.

The game structure is similar to the one seen in more recent titles. And precisely that can be a problem for those who had been playing the modality in Cold War. The 2020 game has already gained a lot of content, in the form of maps or challenges; so players who migrate to Vanguard will have an uncomfortable “starting from scratch” feeling – there is only one map available.

Sledgehammer has already said, however, that it will update content from time to time. Thankfully, because it’s a very suitable way for those looking for cooperative and more casual matches.

WE LIKE: refined technique

At least on the PC, where Call of Duty: Vanguard was tested, the game runs very fluidly, with stable frame rates. Besides, it’s a beautiful game, with detailed scenes and good lighting and sound effects.

The graphics engine is an improved version of the one used in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and therefore carries much of what was seen in this 2020 game.

This technical base should define the foundations of what they seeOs in the new Warzone, set to debut on December 2nd.

