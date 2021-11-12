Capes opens 10,000 vacancies in a free online course on digital teaching

Registration for the free online course on digital teaching is now open. There are 10,000 places offered by CAPES, in partnership with the State University of Maranhão (UEMA) and the Open University of Portugal (UAb-PT).

Classes are scheduled to be held from November 22nd to December 17th. During this period, the following topics will be addressed:

Unifesp opens 10 vacancies for advisor professors

Theme 1- online education and communication and virtual pedagogical models

Theme 2- online digital platforms and technologies

Theme 3- e-learning activities and online digital assessment

At the end of each module, there will be mediation by Brazilian and Portuguese teachers, via live broadcast on YouTube, with double certification and seals from the UAb-PT and UEMA. In addition, subscribers will be able to participate in: forums, murals, social networks, among others.

Registration for the free online course on digital teaching

The training is aimed at teachers, students and other education professionals. however, the free online course on digital teaching accepts applications from graduates in any field.

Applications run from November 4th to 16th, or until all vacancies are filled. interested parties should access the website https://eskadauema.com/course/view.php?id=75 and fill in the form.

Enrollers in the free online course on digital teaching will be able to start studying on November 22, 2021 and will have up to 30 days to complete the Capes virtual course. Free certificate will be provided for those who pass.