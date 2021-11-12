Cartola FC 2021: selection #31 has Gustavo Scarpa and the majority of Palmeiras | cartola FC

Card holders and card holders, Cartola FC is going through a moment in which there are no plausible justifications for ignoring the names of Palmeiras. After two consecutive shots by Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa took the lead and, with 20.90 , was the biggest myth of round #31 of the fantasy game.

+ Round #32 will have nine valid games for Cartola FC

However, the highlight of Palmeira does not stop there. The team also has a majority in the selection of this 31st round. In addition to Scarpa, entered the side Victor Luis (8.90), the defender Kuscevic (8.30) and the technician Abel Ferreira (9.13). The ideal team was in 4-3-3 and did 132.63 points.

A curiosity is that we have tied the goal again. the goalkeepers John Paul, from Santos, and Hugo, from Flamengo, share the post, each with 7.00 points.

1 of 2 Selection of round #31 of Cartola FC — Photo: Infoesporte Selection of round #31 of Cartola FC — Photo: Infoesporte

The other members of the selection of the round are:

I rode (Flamengo’s side), with 11.10 points

(Flamengo’s side), with Pedro Henrique (Athletico-PR defender), with 8.40 points

(Athletico-PR defender), with Joseph Welison (Sport’s midfielder), with 11.50 points

(Sport’s midfielder), with Dawhan (Youth midfielder), with 10.20 points

(Youth midfielder), with Marine (Santos striker), with 14.50 points

(Santos striker), with keno (Atletico-MG striker), with 11.50 points

(Atletico-MG striker), with Mikael (Sport’s striker), with 11.20 points

The market for round #32 stays open until 4:30 pm (from Brasilia) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!

GUSTAVO SCARPA’S MITADA

Gustavo Scarpa beats in the 31st round of Cartola FC with 20.90 pts

The midfield of Palmeiras has everything! It’s the third time in the last three rounds that a player of the position that plays in Verdão had the highest score of the journey. After Raphael Veiga’s two, Gustavo Scarpa scored 20.90, his fifth score above 10 points, in 27 games. The midfielder also has five negatives.

Gustavo Scarpa (Palm Trees) scouts Spots 1 goal 8.00 2 Assists 10.00 2 Submissions out 1.60 1 submission defended 1.20 2 misses suffered 1.00 9 incomplete passes -0.90 TOTAL 20.90

ROSSI HAS THE BIGGEST DENIAL OF THE ROUND

At 17 min of the 2nd half – After VAR, Rossi and Diego are expelled between Flamengo x Bahia

The great villain of the round of Cartola FC 2021 was the striker Rossi (-5.60), who entered the Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia halftime and was sent off in the second half in a confusion with midfielder Diego, from Rubro-Negro, who also went to the shower earlier. It is the fifth time that the Tricolor player from Bahia scores below zero in this edition of the game.

Rossi (Bahia) scouts Spots 1 red card -5.00 1 committed foul -0.50 1 Incomplete pass -0.10 TOTAL -5.60

SELECTION OF THE MOST CLIMBED

Card holders’ favorites by position Player Team Position No. of lineups Spots Mailson sport Goalkeeper 361,580 0.00 Matheus Flamengo Side 568,798 did not play William Arana Atlético-MG Side 968,582 2.70 Bruno Méndez International Defender 446,478 0.60 luan palm trees Defender 772,187 7.40 Andreas Pereira Flamengo Sock 918,094 8.00 terans Athletic-PR Sock 878,116 2.50 Raphael Veiga palm trees Sock 1,315,187 7.60 Michael Flamengo Attacker 1,039,794 10.00 Gabriel Flamengo Attacker 1,050,106 6.50 Hulk Atlético-MG Attacker 831,733 11.00 Alberto Valentine Athletic-PR Technician 727,963 3.11 TOTAL 59.41

Myth of the Round

The squad “Saints Myth 6” seems to trust his own bat, but the team he trusted in this round #31 was his rival Palmeiras. As can be seen in the image below, the defense was entirely from Verdão, in addition to Gustavo Scarpa having received the captain’s sash. very right, so much so that it did 138.53 points.

