Cartola FC 2021: selection #31 has Gustavo Scarpa and the majority of Palmeiras | cartola FC

Card holders and card holders, Cartola FC is going through a moment in which there are no plausible justifications for ignoring the names of Palmeiras. After two consecutive shots by Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa took the lead and, with 20.90, was the biggest myth of round #31 of the fantasy game.
However, the highlight of Palmeira does not stop there. The team also has a majority in the selection of this 31st round. In addition to Scarpa, entered the side Victor Luis (8.90), the defender Kuscevic (8.30) and the technician Abel Ferreira (9.13). The ideal team was in 4-3-3 and did 132.63 points.
A curiosity is that we have tied the goal again. the goalkeepers John Paul, from Santos, and Hugo, from Flamengo, share the post, each with 7.00 points.
Selection of round #31 of Cartola FC — Photo: Infoesporte
The other members of the selection of the round are:
- I rode (Flamengo’s side), with 11.10 points
- Pedro Henrique (Athletico-PR defender), with 8.40 points
- Joseph Welison (Sport’s midfielder), with 11.50 points
- Dawhan (Youth midfielder), with 10.20 points
- Marine (Santos striker), with 14.50 points
- keno (Atletico-MG striker), with 11.50 points
- Mikael (Sport’s striker), with 11.20 points
GUSTAVO SCARPA’S MITADA
Gustavo Scarpa beats in the 31st round of Cartola FC with 20.90 pts
The midfield of Palmeiras has everything! It’s the third time in the last three rounds that a player of the position that plays in Verdão had the highest score of the journey. After Raphael Veiga’s two, Gustavo Scarpa scored 20.90, his fifth score above 10 points, in 27 games. The midfielder also has five negatives.
Gustavo Scarpa (Palm Trees)
|scouts
|Spots
|1 goal
|8.00
|2 Assists
|10.00
|2 Submissions out
|1.60
|1 submission defended
|1.20
|2 misses suffered
|1.00
|9 incomplete passes
|-0.90
|TOTAL
|20.90
ROSSI HAS THE BIGGEST DENIAL OF THE ROUND
At 17 min of the 2nd half – After VAR, Rossi and Diego are expelled between Flamengo x Bahia
The great villain of the round of Cartola FC 2021 was the striker Rossi (-5.60), who entered the Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia halftime and was sent off in the second half in a confusion with midfielder Diego, from Rubro-Negro, who also went to the shower earlier. It is the fifth time that the Tricolor player from Bahia scores below zero in this edition of the game.
Rossi (Bahia)
|scouts
|Spots
|1 red card
|-5.00
|1 committed foul
|-0.50
|1 Incomplete pass
|-0.10
|TOTAL
|-5.60
SELECTION OF THE MOST CLIMBED
Card holders’ favorites by position
|Player
|Team
|Position
|No. of lineups
|Spots
|Mailson
|sport
|Goalkeeper
|361,580
|0.00
|Matheus
|Flamengo
|Side
|568,798
|did not play
|William Arana
|Atlético-MG
|Side
|968,582
|2.70
|Bruno Méndez
|International
|Defender
|446,478
|0.60
|luan
|palm trees
|Defender
|772,187
|7.40
|Andreas Pereira
|Flamengo
|Sock
|918,094
|8.00
|terans
|Athletic-PR
|Sock
|878,116
|2.50
|Raphael Veiga
|palm trees
|Sock
|1,315,187
|7.60
|Michael
|Flamengo
|Attacker
|1,039,794
|10.00
|Gabriel
|Flamengo
|Attacker
|1,050,106
|6.50
|Hulk
|Atlético-MG
|Attacker
|831,733
|11.00
|Alberto Valentine
|Athletic-PR
|Technician
|727,963
|3.11
|TOTAL
|59.41
Myth of the Round
The squad “Saints Myth 6” seems to trust his own bat, but the team he trusted in this round #31 was his rival Palmeiras. As can be seen in the image below, the defense was entirely from Verdão, in addition to Gustavo Scarpa having received the captain’s sash. very right, so much so that it did 138.53 points.
Myth of the round #31 cardholder — Photo: Reproduction
And the squad “REALCELLONA SP2” is holding steady in the lead of the National League. Now there are three consecutive rounds occupying this position. The accumulated score reached the mark of 2263.51 points. O “nap gbb” apparently he took a nap and dropped six positions. The new vice-leader is the “Gustavo Franco FC“, with 2231.98 points.