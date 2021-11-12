Casares avoids putting himself as candidate if São Paulo approves reelection for president | São Paulo

If approved by the majority of directors, the proposal will be taken to the Shareholders’ Meeting for voting.
– I do not have the slightest priority in this matter, first because it is a matter of legislative origin. And I’m totally focused on management – said Casares after participating in a debate at Futebol Experience, an online event that takes place this week in São Paulo.
– I can’t, I can’t think. I was hospitalized with Covid, I don’t have the right to make a future projection. I want to finish the term with the project we did for three years. This involves financial balance, realigning debt, having a competitive team – he added.
Casares took office in January for a three-year term ending in December 2023.
Re-election was allowed in São Paulo until 2017, when it was extinguished in a bylaw reform. Under the current rule, Casares was the only president to be elected.
Despite avoiding putting himself as a candidate, in case of a new change, Casares says he is in favor of re-election in São Paulo:
– I think a three-year term is too short for you to develop a job and be evaluated. But, I repeat, that does not mean that I will be a candidate. I’m in the first year of management. This is an absolute power of directors and partners.