Cauã Reymond reveals advantages of acting with Alinne Moraes in Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Cauã Reymond said that there are advantages to living a romantic couple with his ex-wife, Alinne Moraes, in Um Lugar ao Sol. and Christofer/Renato with Bárbara, who has been moving social media.

“Because we are two actors, we face it naturally. In fact, we already imagined that it would have an impact on the audience. And, in fact, on some days we had the intimacy to laugh about some things and on other days it came out in another way. “, said the artist in an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

The former couple traveled to Prague, Czech Republic, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic for Barbara and Christian’s honeymoon recordings. The scenes will air on Monday (15).

“We know each other a lot in the eyes, for example. She gave a brilliant interview saying that when we looked at each other, we knew each other’s eyes. This makes it easy to change and build things,” he added about his current friend.

Cauã and Alinne had a relationship between 2002 and 2005 and ended the romance amicably. This isn’t the first time the ex-couple has starred on television. Both acted in Da Cor do Pecado (2004) and Como Uma Onda (2005), but they were from different cores, and their characters had no romantic involvement.

The twins’ interpreter also revealed that the recordings of the brothers’ scenes together lasted nine days and talked about acting in a novel by Lícia Manzo. “Lícia’s text is very complex, there was also the issue of the volume of work added to the difficulties we experienced due to the pandemic. It was the biggest challenge so far,” said the actor, who has 18 years of career.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

