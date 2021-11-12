Cauã Reymond will drop the soap operas? Galã becomes Globoplay series producer· TV News

Protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, Cauã Reymond already has new plans in his career. This Thursday (11), the heartthrob said that he developed a series about the backstage of football for Globoplay, in which he acts as executive producer. “I’m a restless actor”, he justified.

“I’m a guy who loves to read about the football player transfer market, it’s funny because I play ball very poorly. Just before the pandemic, I had an idea: ‘And if we do a series about the backstage of football, everything what’s going on, the transactions, conspiracies, power games?’ I called a wonderful screenwriter and put this idea on paper,” Reymond told journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

The actor said that his contract with Globo is restricted to work as an actor , but who presented the project to the broadcaster, who liked the idea. “Nowadays, I’m working [nela], we can call it almost like an executive producer who gives ideas. I’m supervised by José Luiz Villamarim, by Ricardo Waddington”, he pointed out.

“I have a first-rate team guiding me because, humbly, I’m learning at every step. I consider myself a restless actor, I think we have to always be learning and chasing our dreams and goals,” he added.

Reymond reinforced that, in addition to his career in soap operas, he has works in streaming, such as the series Ilha de Ferro (2018-2019). “I’m a fan of streaming, cinema, audiovisual. I like to think that I’m an audiovisual actor, I think we have space for everything”, he highlighted.

“I was only doing series for six years, practically streaming. I’m impressed because, as I haven’t done soap in a long time, now that I’m debuting one, I’m having a kind of impact that I’d forgotten a little bit. I was curious about what that response from be back in prime time. I feel very grateful to be back in soap operas,” he pointed out.

Check out the interview: