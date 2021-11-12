CBF anticipates Athletico-PR x Galo and Globo’s schedule to broadcast to MG

CBF accepted TV Globo’s request, holder of the broadcasting rights for the Campeonato Brasileiro, and anticipated the time for the game between Athltico-PR and Atlético, on Tuesday (16), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

The game, which would be played at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time), was rescheduled for 4:00 pm (Brasilia time). With this, TV Globo will broadcast the departure to Minas Gerais on open TV.

Globo has a contract with Athletico-PR only to broadcast the games to open TV. If the match was played in the initial time, the duel could not be broadcast, as the station does not have a pay-per-view contract with the Paraná club.

In addition to Galo and Furacão, the duel between Grêmio and Braagantino, in Porto Alegre, was rescheduled for the same time, on the same day.

Check out the official CBF note:

“The CBF Competition Board announced, this Thursday (11), two changes to the original table for the Brasileirão Assaí 2021. Valid for the 33rd round, the matches between Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG and Grêmio and Red Bull Bragantino had their schedules changed.

The duel between Hurricane and Galo, originally scheduled for 18:30, was brought forward to 16:00, while the confrontation between Tricolor Gaúcho and Massa Bruta was transferred from 18:30 to 18:00 (Brasilia time). The changes were requested by Grupo Globo, holder of the broadcasting rights for the games, for a better adjustment to the network’s schedule.”

