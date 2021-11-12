CBF dismisses Gaciba from the command of the arbitration commission after controversy

The CBF announced this morning that it has dismissed Leonardo Gaciba as head of its arbitration commission a little over two years after he started in office – the entity informed that the decision was based on “mutual understanding” between the parties.

In a statement, the agency also stated that it had started a “reformation process” in the structure of Brazilian arbitration, which has been the target of criticism due to errors and controversial decisions in the Brazilian Championship.

“The CBF thanks Leonardo Gaciba for his commitment and for the proud and tireless way in which he exercised the Presidency of the CBF Arbitration Commission”, informed the CBF.

Also a former judge, Alicio Pena Júnior, from Minas Gerais, will temporarily assume the position of Gaucho Gaciba. He, who was runner-up in the role, will be the strongman of Brazilian arbitration until the end of the season.

New controversy

The CBF measure takes place a day after the duel between Flamengo and Bahia, marked by a dubious penalty whistled by Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo – who replaced, in a hurry, the injured André Luiz Castro on the whistle.

Around 30 minutes from the 1st time, when the duel was 0-0, midfielder Diego Ribas risked a bicycle inside the area. Conti, Bahia defender, avoided the submission, but in the referee’s understanding, the ball touched the defender’s arm.

Arbitragem scored a penalty for Flamengo after touching the chest of Conti, from Bahia Image: Reproduction/Premiere

After signing the penalty, Vinicius was called by the video referee, Elmo Alves Resende Cunha, to reevaluate the bid. After analysis in the cabin, the field referee upheld the decision – Gabigol opened the scoring on the kick.

“Undisguisable”

The act generated revolt on the part of players, commission, official profile and even the board of Bahia – the club, incidentally, threatened not to return for the 2nd period, but retreated and acted normally.

Also during the duel, Guilherme Bellintani, president of the northeastern club, exposed his dissatisfaction on his Twitter. “Brazilian football has turned into a scandal, an assault, an absurdity. Close the doors. Third game in a row with an outrageous error against Bahia. Shameful, undisguisable. Do they want to relegate Bahia? I wonder why. But they won’t succeed”, wrote the manager .

After the game, which ended 3-0 for Flamengo, Bellintani criticized the refereeing again – this time, with a target precisely in Gaciba.

“Excuse me, gentlemen, but Mr Leonardo Gaciba throws the profession of referee in the trash. This is what is happening in Brazilian football, the profession of referee is being disqualified by the shame of conducting this process,” he told ESPN Brazil.