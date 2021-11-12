CBF dismisses Leonardo Gaciba from the command of the Arbitration Commission | soccer

Leonardo Gaciba is no longer president of the CBF Arbitration Commission. The decision was taken this Friday morning by the organization’s interim president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who is in São Paulo monitoring the team’s preparation for the World Cup qualifiers.

Vice of the commission, the also former referee Alicio Pena Júnior will assume the position until the end of the Brazilian Championship. He is critical of processes within the agency and is expected to make more changes in the coming days.

1 of 2 Leonardo Gaciba, former president of the Arbitration Committee — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Leonardo Gaciba, former president of the Arbitration Commission — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Rodrigues is already looking for a replacement for Gaciba to deepen the reformulation of the commission as of January. The interim president of the CBF intended to undo the current commission at the end of the current season, but decided to anticipate the decision after a series of errors in refereeing in the last rounds.

Gaciba had been in office since 2019 and was hired by Rogério Caboclo to modernize arbitration. CBF has invested heavily in technology to help referees on the field.

2 of 2 Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, in an interview with reporter André Gallindo — Photo: Sergio Rangel / ge Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, in an interview with reporter André Gallindo — Photo: Sergio Rangel / ge

Rodrigues has been in charge since August. He replaces Caboclo, who was removed from the CBF’s command for 21 months for sexual harassment and moral harassment of an employee of the entity.

Error in Maracanã anticipated departure

The failure of referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo in the match between Flamengo and Bahia, on Thursday, at Maracanã, was responsible for Rodrigues’ change of plans.

The referee was wrong to score the penalty that led to Flamengo’s first goal in the 3-0 victory. On the move, the ball hits Conti, of Bahia’s chest, inside the area. The judge went to the VAR and kept the penalty.

At Central do Apito, Sandro Meira Ricci condemns the referee’s decision to maintain the penalty for Flamengo

The decision angered the players and managers of Bahia. The club even considered not returning for the second half.

Commission restructuring

On Thursday, the ge revealed that the interim president of the CBF began planning the restructuring of the Arbitration Commission.

Rodrigues told allies that arbitration was lacking and making mistakes, despite the high investment made in technology to help judges in the field.

The VAR began to be used in national competitions in 2018. The following year, the Brazilian Championship was already disputed with the video referee.

He told confidants that he was evaluating the possibility of ending the concentration of power in the hands of Gaciba and asked for the work to be shared more with the other members of the agency.

To allies, Rodrigues said that the commission was commanded in an archaic model and worked with corporatism by not removing referees who make mistakes in the games.

According to a report by the interim president’s interlocutors, the judges should undergo a refresher course before returning to the whistle after failing, which does not currently happen. According to people close to the manager, the lack of recycling is responsible for the referees repeating their mistakes in the current season.

See the CBF note on the departure of Gaciba:

“The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that, on this date, it began a process of reformulation in the structure of Brazilian arbitration, which begins with the replacement of the command of its Arbitration Commission.

The acting President of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes, spoke with the President of the Arbitration Commission, Leonardo Gaciba, this Friday (12) and the mutual understanding was due to the need for a change, with the implementation of new procedures to maximize the successes and minimize mistakes for everyone involved.

CBF thanks Leonardo Gaciba for his commitment and for the haughty and tireless way in which he exercised the Presidency of the CBF Arbitration Committee.