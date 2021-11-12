CBF releases audio of São Paulo’s goal disallowed against Fortaleza: “Impedimento na origin” | São Paulo

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released this Thursday night the audio of the dialogue between referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior and those responsible for the VAR of the match between Fortaleza and Sâo Paulo, this Wednesday, at Castelão. The move analyzed was the goal later disallowed by Vitor Bueno, before São Paulo got a 1-1 draw.

During the three-minute video, time taken to review the goal and make the final decision to annul the goal, video referees even confirm Vitor Bueno’s goal in a first assessment.

Disallowed goal by Vitor Bueno in Fortaleza x São Paulo

However, when repositioning the offside defense line for another player, the referees concluded that Bruno Alves was in an offside position at the origin of the rally.

At 38 min of the 2nd half – São Paulo’s goal against Fortaleza is ruled out by Bruno Alves offside

— Confirm. It’s off limits. Offside at the origin of the foul on the left side of the area – says video referee Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia, who played in Wednesday’s match.

Vitor Bueno’s goal equalized São Paulo, who sought equality only minutes later, in a free-kick by Benítez, already in stoppage time.

The equal result left Tricolor with 38 points, in 14th place, after 31 games in the competition.