CBF releases VAR audio under review for Gustavo’s expulsion in Sport x América-MG: “Abrupt serious game” | sport

The Brazilian Football Confederation released the audio of the conversation between referee Raphael Claus and the VAR team, which resulted in the red card being applied to midfielder Gustavo, from Sport. The expulsion of the silver from the house, in the defeat to América-MG, displeased the fans and the club itself. Mainly because the referee had signaled the yellow card and changed the warning after being called to watch the move in the video.
The move took place 22 minutes into the match, when Gustavo made an entry on Felipe Azevedo, forward of América-MG. The home silver received a yellow card for the move, as decided by Raphael Claus, while the VAR team checked the images for a possible red.
– Checking for possible red, Claus – says Jose Claudio Rocha Filho, video referee in the cabin.
– For me, yellow, I’ll give yellow. Got the lock? Where did you get it? – replies Raphael Claus.
At 24 of the 1st time – Gustavo Oliveira, from Sport, receives the red, after analysis by the VAR
At the same time, the VAR team watches the bid at different speeds on the in-cab screens. They stop at the moment of contact, ask for the step-by-step bid, and then recommend a review of the bid to Claus.
“Reckless, medium intensity,” says a second voice in the VAR’s booth.
– Stops at the contact point. Drop at real speed. Claus, I recommend a review for possible red. Stops at the point of contact for him – says Jose Claudio Rocha Filho.
In the sequence, therefore, Claus goes down to watch the review at the edge of the field and ends up deciding to change the warning, due to “a rough game”.
“Show me normal speed. I want another image, one that I can see between the players. Slowly now. It passed over the ball… On the player’s shin, right? Over the line of the ball… Again, Joe. Now gives me at normal speed. Over the line of the ball… Hits the player’s shin. Okay, I’ll leave.
