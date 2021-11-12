CBF should anticipate Athletico-PR x Atlético’s timetable next Tuesday at the request of TV – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético On the turn, Rooster scored 2-0 in Hurricane in Mineirão

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) should announce this Thursday (11) the anticipation of the match between Athletico-PR and Atlético, which will take place next Tuesday (16), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for the 33rd round of Series A.

The match was scheduled for 6:30 pm, but TV Globo, which owns the broadcasting rights for Brasileirão, asked for the match to be brought forward to 4:00 pm, so that it could broadcast it to Minas Gerais on open TV.

Athletico-PR did not sell its Pay-per-view rights to Grupo Globo and its TV games are broadcast on Turner channels, which will stop broadcasting the Series A in 2022, as the deal was not being viable since it has contract, in addition to Hurricane, only with Palmeiras, Santos, Fortaleza, Ceará, Bahia and Juventude, among the 20 clubs of the First National Division and could only show the games that involved these seven clubs.

With Athletico-PR’s decision not to enter Grupo Globo’s Pay-per-view, which is shown on Premiere channels, Hurricane games against clubs that do not have a contract with Turner, such as Atlético, can only be seen on open TV.

