Ceará Government removes restrictions on bars and restaurants, and vaccination passport will be mandatory – Business

The Government of Ceará will charge, from Monday (15), the ‘vaccination passport’ against Covid-19 in bars, restaurants and events. The requirement was announced in live broadcast, this Friday (12), by Governor Camilo Santana (PT).

The time restrictions for these establishments, however, will be lifted from the publication of the new decree. In addition, health protocols will be revised, according to the head of the Executive.

Currently, the food sector outside the home can keep the doors open until 3 am, with reduced capacity.

According to the new rules, there will no longer be time limits and people will need to prove that they have completed the vaccination schedule with two applications or a single dose to enter these spaces.

The decree will be published this weekend. It will contain details on the further flexibilization of the sectors.

See the live:

During the live, Camilo said that “114 municipalities in Ceará have already applied more than 80%” of the doses received. However, the refusal for the immunizing agent may be impacting vaccination coverage in the state.

He called for people to get vaccinated and for municipal managers to carry out awareness campaigns.

In this context, he said, the Committee to Combat the Pandemic decided to present proof of immunization against the disease.

“We are, officially, implementing the requirement of a passport to enter, in Ceará, for establishments such as restaurants, bars and events”, he communicated.

releases

In the last restrictive decree, in force since November 1st, there was the expansion of events held in Ceará. The public capacity for social, cultural and corporate events was expanded in four phases, which run until December 31st.

Another change was the permission for the dance floor at events, “as long as it is in a reserved space, accessible only to people over 12 years old, with a complete vaccination schedule and who are using a mask”.

Rules that follow this weekend (November 13th and 14th):

Expansion of public capacity in football stadiums to 80% outdoors and 50% indoors, requiring a complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose);

Expansion of the capacity of social events to 500 people indoors and 800 people in open spaces, requiring a complete vaccination schedule for those over 12 years (1st phase – until November 15th);

Dance floor released at social events, as long as it is in a reserved space, accessible only by people over 12 years old, with a complete vaccination schedule, and who are using a mask;

Restaurants are still allowed to open until 3 am;

Cinemas, shopping malls, street stores are still authorized to receive up to 80% of their capacity;

Professional sporting events have up to 50% audience capacity in both indoor and outdoor venues;

Churches can function at full capacity.

Before you go, how about getting updated with the most important news of the day? Access the DN Telegram and follow what is happening in Brazil and in the world with just one click: https://t.me/diario_do_nordeste