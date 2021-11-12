Central Bank will have to raise interest rates further to hold inflation

posted on 11/12/2021 06:00



After returning to double-digit levels, inflation threatens not to let up next year, even with the continued rise in interest rates. For analysts, inflationary inertia will be strong in 2022. As a result, there will be adjustments in costs and wages, as well as transfers to consumer prices, as the economy is still heavily indexed due to inflationary inheritance.

In the opinion of specialists, the Central Bank will need to accelerate the rate of interest rate hikes at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in December, because it is alone in the task of controlling inflation, as the government has been relaxing the rules. to please the Centrão and maintain governability.

The rise in the Selic will have to be greater than 1.5 percentage points, as signaled at the last Copom meeting, if the BC wants to deliver inflation below the target ceiling in 2022 of 5%, and thus avoid two years followed by non-compliance with the rule.

Given the surprise with the increase in the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in October, which accumulated a 10.67% increase in 12 months, a consensus in the market is that the indicator will end the year around 10 %, or even above, nearly double this year’s target ceiling of 5.25%. With this, new bets by analysts for the next Copom indicate an increase of 1.75 points to 2.0 percentage points in the basic rate of the economy, currently at 7.75% per year.

“The Central Bank left the Selic at 2% for a long time with the argument that inflation was transitory. Now, it will take a greater shock in monetary policy to try to bring inflation back to the target”, highlighted the economist and professor by Insper João Luiz Mascolo. For the academic, it is no use the government blaming fuels for higher inflation, because it is part of the problem. “The macroeconomic fundamentals are very bad. And monetary policy is behind schedule and alone. The BC will not be able to count on the help of fiscal policy to fight inflation,” he lamented.

According to Mascolo’s estimates, the Selic should reach 11.5% at the end of the current monetary adjustment cycle, which started in March, which would need to end before the elections, so as not to hinder the electoral campaign. However, for the chief economist of JF Trust Resource Management, Eduardo Velho, the BC will need to change the strategy if it really intends to anchor market expectations, and give a real monetary policy shock to bring inflation to the target, and a rate of 12% per year will be the floor in 2022, due to inertia. “Inflation will worsen even if interest rates reach 12% a year. According to our projections, if the Copom raises the base rate to this level, at the beginning of next year, the IPCA will still be above the target ceiling, between 5 .9% and 6%”, he warned. He recalled that, unlike other countries, Brazil has a history of inertia and inflationary persistence that does not allow the country to have an inflation target like that of developed economies, of 2% to 3% a year.

“The inertia makes the trend of price readjustments based on the previous year’s inflation to increase inflationary pressures. Now, with the inflationary surprise of the IPCA in October, it will be necessary a monetary shock above what the market expects to help anchor expectations”, assessed Velho. For him, this would mean a rise in the Selic, in December, of three percentage points, that is, from 7.75% to 10.75%, as service inflation is returning strong, “even with weak demand”.

“The best solution would be a restrictive fiscal shock, but, as with the approval or not of the PEC dos Precatório, the spending ceiling will be breached. The Central Bank will need to change its strategy and give up the gradual adjustment in monetary policy. “The BC is at a crossroads. Either make a quick adjustment or follow the gradual one, and with that, there is the risk of continuing to try to adjust the monetary policy without fiscal adjustment”, he stressed.

Mascolo, from Insper, did not rule out the chance of a downturn in the economy next year, because regardless of the size of the monetary tightening and the length of the cycle, the economic situation in the first quarter of 2022 will be very bad, due to the effects of the interest rate hike. in the economy. “There is a six-month lag of monetary policy in economic activity. As it began in March, the effect began to occur in September, but it will linger and into the first quarter of 2022 and this impact will be more painful,” he highlighted.