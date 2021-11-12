Céu returns in ‘Um Gosto de Sol’, a new album with interpretations by Rita Lee, Milton Nascimento and The Beastie Boys – Vogue

+



Heaven

“Music has always been the safest form of communication within my family. From a very young age, it was the place where I felt the most peaceful. It was our familiar language.” This is what the singer from São Paulo recalls Sky, which releases this Friday, 12/11, its sixth studio album a taste of sunshine, first of rewrites. Come closer, by Rita Lee, inaugurated the new work, being the first single released.

Produced by Pupilo, the album features songs by Milton Nascimento (a partnership between the singer from Minas Gerais and Ronaldo Bastos, who titles the album), João Gilberto, The Beastie Boys and Fiona Apple, among others, which also features Emicida in Let it happen, by the group Revelação, and Russo Passapusso, by BaianaSystem, as backing vocals on the track Stubborn. “These were the artists that I felt that at that moment counted on me in several layers”, points out the artist to vogue.

Recorded in quarantine, Céu resorted to records and songs that had always been in her repertoire and musical memory. “I come from a family of artists and a very stable life, so music has always been a safe haven”, he says. “During this whole pandemic that we are still going through, in that first moment when we didn’t know what it was, the situation was even more drastic, I resorted to my place of safety again. This record is very much that, this flame of feeling safe. Using music, my videos, listening to sounds, opening up space”, adds the artist.

Céu says that he felt tension at the beginning and that he even got into a fight with his partner, who signs the production of the album. “When I went into the studio to do the voice recordings, I was very upset, tense, I found it very difficult. It was almost like another craft. With Pupil, who recorded me, I fought. Because I was really a little tense, but in the end it came and it was really cool to feel connecting with that artist and that’s how it happened.”

Here, Céu talks about the new album, its references, choice of repertoire and collaborations, as well as his feeling about the loss of Marília Mendonça, in which he already shared a choir in a song, and his return to the stage. Look that!

Vogue: Heaven, the album starts with at dawn, a song by Ismael Silva and I feel it presents a proposal for a new beginning, an invitation to a new time.

Sky: Totally. I’m glad you felt that, I’m glad that’s it, I don’t explain everything in words, I think the music speaks. Music has its own language. My father, who is a person I respect a lot as a musician, also helped me curate the songs and this was one of the songs he showed me. I didn’t know this samba, I’m crazy about Ismael Silva, I really like this samba time and my father has a personal relationship with Ismael, so he ended up showing me and when I heard it was exactly this tone I felt in the song and this tone I was wanting to give to the album, showing that dawn, maybe a hint to another place, a place that is not giving more and new paths that we don’t know where they will lead, but that exist and that’s hope.

We have this lesson know to be taken from this very challenging, unprecedented test that we are going through. There are many points that we need to look at, review and whatever the pain, we will have to continue, because the way it is, it’s no longer possible. So for me it was important because we have to have this joy, because without it we give up.

Heaven

How was the choice of repertoire?

I wanted to bring, in addition to the Céu that everyone knows exists, the Céu that loves Rita Lee. I feel like a daughter of tropicalism, to bring a diva who broke barriers, opened doors for all of us, it’s already everything and half predictable. Now, for example, Heaven who likes pagoda, that no one knows. A singer who always enjoyed, I always sang a lot of pagode. I wanted to bring the layers that make me up to be the artist I am today. Music for me is that, it’s freedom and I think we have to do it with respect.

Do you feel labeled only as an MPB singer?

Since I released my first album in 2005, this has been a question for me: ‘Where am I in Brazilian music. Who am I?’ Journalists always asked me this a lot and right at the beginning I was a little perplexed not to know this answer because MPB didn’t seem to fit at work and I’m not the one saying that, because I always thought it was MPB, after all, popular music Brazilian. But I started to understand that MPB had a little box that maybe I didn’t belong so I got a little confused, trying to understand,

I am the daughter of tropicalistas and, in fact, this is me, born and raised in São Paulo, a huge, multicultural city. I lived with people of all possible natures and this is my passion. The street taught me a lot, I went out to learn a lot. My big school was playing at night. In the end, I am a daughter of this plurality and I am very proud, very loving, very passionate about it.

Elis Regina always said in interviews that she didn’t mind interpreting someone else’s compositions. Do you feel the same?

Funny, I thought I would take a little more lyrics, because I’ve always been singing songs by other artists and that’s not such a new thing. But when I went into the studio to do the voice recordings, I was very upset, tense, I found it very difficult. It was almost like another craft. With Pupilo, my partner, who produced the album and recorded me, we had fights, because I was really a little tense, but in the end it came and it was really cool to feel connecting with that artist and that’s how it happened.

And how was the involvement of the Russian and Emicida collaborations?

Russo called me to participate in their album, the BaianaSystem during the pandemic too, and that was the exchange. I really like Russo, I think he’s enormously talented, I think BaianaSystem’s concert and I really like men singing high in the falsetto, doing chorus, which explores a lot in soul and I think it’s one of the most beautiful things. I asked if he would accept, he: “Oh, of course”. For him, it was a song that he has complete ownership of, by Antônio Carlos and Jocafi, two very important composers from Salvador, and I thought it had a lot to do with Russo and he agreed.

Leandro doesn’t even speak. He is one of the people I most admire, who is doing what has to be done, the real revolution in Brazil. I want to join this chorus because he is a guy who has a lot to say, who I admire, I’ve known for a long time. We did some shows together at the time of the Institute, which was a collective of producers, back in 2007, 2008, and Leandro was already terrified, I already knew he would go too far and finally, one thing that happened to me in the pandemic was that I became the presenter of a show on Twitch at Laboratório Fantasma, his and Fiotí’s label, and I got very close with them. The Emicida came to crown this long-standing relationship that we have a lot and, above all, this deep admiration of mine. We wanted to bring a song that was a joy above all, because they can’t take everything away from us. A joy that we mutually love, we ended up in this consensus and in the end this Emicida came, singing a lot.

Heaven

How do you understand different generations in music?

Music speaks with order, it speaks with nature and the human order that is the most capable of uniting us, which is the order of feeling and in that order, a little bit of categories, boxes, times, the we can feel together. A song from 1930 can make you cry like a song from 2020, in the same place and this union is what we need to make the transformation happen. So, it’s difficult, because there are many layers of a very unequal and very perverse society. We will need to make a journey of empathy, love, union and it will not be easy. But music has this magic to remind us.

Do you miss the stage? What’s next?

I really miss the stage. I’ve already had the privilege of doing a show that took place in Colombia, I had already taken my second dose, the whole band and the whole team, which was reduced, the house with the proper protocols of distance between chairs, tests, in short, everything was cute. It was really cathartic for everyone. We felt this liveliness, this joy of making sound that we like, leaving the screen, flesh and blood is life. I wanted to see people and it was really a bath in the soul. There was a show in Belo Horizonte too, which was an open space, people were thirsty and in five minutes it sold all the tickets, we opened a second session. People are dying to hear a sound.

Musicians and artists, in general, we are at the end of the line to resume, even though many people have been working for a while, but many friends of mine, for example, have so far not done anything in person, you know? Because the area of ​​culture is an area of ​​agglomeration. The thirst is big and it’s going to be really good.

Talking about national culture is also remembering the recent losses of big names. As well as Marília Mendonça. Did you feel the impact?

I was destroyed. We had a series of demands to be made due to the release of the album, we canceled everything. Those things that we can’t understand, those types of people who make you a link, Marília made a link. Just talking about it gives me goose bumps. I didn’t have the chance to meet her, but I sang in the same song as her, through a re-recording that Gal Costa did, a song by her and I was there in the choir, which is taking care from afar, a song we listen to a lot here at home, is one of my favorites for her and my 13 year old daughter. I have a lot of admiration for this woman, this woman was a pathfinder and she deserves everything.

It was a sadness, really, that we can’t even believe until now, I still can’t understand. So that was it, Saturday was only for Marília Mendonça, only for Unfaithful, all her hits. A woman who broke barriers, who broke bubbles, built bridges and we have to revere, that’s all. We have to talk a lot about it, because I think our country has to have the habit of taking care of these wonders that we have. Marília is one of them.

And in life too.

And in life, too, we need to recognize all the geniuses and “geniuses” that have gone through. In the new generation, no one knows who is right a Chiquinha Gonzaga, a Chico Science. And the people who are here now.

What changed from Céu de malemolence from 2005, from the first album, to now from a taste of sunshine? How does it feel to release a new work?

It always gives me butterflies in my stomach to launch a new work, we never really know why we’re doing it and it’s a very funny thing in my relationship with music, which is very visceral, so I give myself a lot and sometimes I say: “What’s it like?” This entire delivery. Then I remember, when I go to the show, when I feel people’s energy, when I feel that music warms the spirit. It’s the return, it’s the return, the flame lit.

It’s a nice cold, which I really like and when I see that 2005 release, it was all very good, very happy with this journey, a cohesion. I am that person, I am another person, I see that girl, who is a woman today, and I want to hug her more, in the difficulties that have occurred. And that’s it, I’m still learning here, I have a lot to learn and follow.