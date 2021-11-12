Check out the results of Quina 5703 and Timemania 1711 this Thursday (11/11)

posted on 11/11/2021 20:02 / updated on 11/11/2021 20:29



Don’t forget to check if your life has changed with a little extra cash! – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (11/11), five lotteries: Quina’s 5703 contests; 2370 from Lotofácil; the 2296 of the Double Seine; 1711 for Timemania and 529 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$6.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-30-38-39-54.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$5.2 million for those who get the 15 dozens right, presented the following result: 01-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-19-20-21-24-25.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 1.3 million, presented the following result: 01-21-42-48-49-59-78. The team of the heart is the Sampaio Correa, from Maranhão.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 04-22-29-30-32-41 in the first draw; 02-15-27-31-37-47 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$450 thousand.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 350 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08-10-13-16-24-27-29. the lucky month is October.

