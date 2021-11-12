check out the updated disease data in Brusque

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Board of Health Surveillance this Thursday afternoon, 11, reports that there are 30,046 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Brusque. In the last 24 hours, nine new cases of the disease were registered in the city. Of the total infected, 29,605 patients have recovered. There are 117 active cases and 39 under investigation.

Currently, there are 11 people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 324 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 194,743 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 83,823. And those fully immunized add up to 103,444.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

Read too:

Adriane Galisteu receives Brusque’s nutritionist in her home;

Brusque’s appeal trial in the Celsinho case has a scheduled date.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube