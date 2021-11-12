Children from Portugal ‘only speak Brazilian’ because of YouTubers

An article published on Wednesday (10) in News Diary, one of the most traditional newspapers in Lisbon, has been replicated on Brazilian social networks when denouncing a supposed threat to kids, a name given to children in Portugal. According to the periodical, some of these little ones “only speak ‘Brazilian’”. And the “culprits” for this change in the way of speaking would be the youtubers in Brazil.

When mentioning the cultural “threat”, the text speaks in an anguished tone about the scoundrel (a child in Portuguese from Portugal): “They say grass instead of grass, a bus is a bus, candy is candy, stripes are stripes and milk is in the fridge in instead of in the slaughterhouse.” According to the educators, the phenomenon intensified during the covid-19 pandemic, when children began to spend more time exposed to Brazilian content.

According to the newspaper, the main responsible for the change in the speech of small Portuguese citizens is Luccas Neto, 29, introduced as Felipe Neto’s brother, “also youtuber, but more geared towards an older audience”, of kids and guys ( adolescents and young people in Portugal). Although there are several products with similar content, the owner of the channel Luccas Toon is appointed as “the king of views”, with 36 million subscribers.

What do experts say?

O News Diary he even published some reports of parents who were queuing (line in Portugal) to buy tickets for the concert “Luccas Neto ea Escola de Aventureiros” presented at the Altice Arena, on November 6th and 7th. Talking about her son, a mother said: “His entire speech is as if he were Brazilian. We got to the point of being asked if any of us were Brazilian, me or the father.”

As for Catarina Menezes, a linguistics professor, the thing is not so serious. “The same thing when the soap operas appeared… which were completely massified”. For the also specialist in communication and media, the discussion of youtubers is no different.