China equates Xi Jinping with Mao and Deng and paves the way for his 3rd term – International

BEIJING — The Central Committee of Communist Party of China approved on Thursday, 11, a resolution that puts the president Xi Jinping in the pantheon of epoch-making Chinese leaders, equating it to Mao Tse-tung and Deng Xiaoping. Officially re-evaluating the party’s 100 years, the measure consolidates Xi’s power and paves the way for his term to be extended until at least 2028 at the CPC congress that will take place next year.

The “historic resolution”, just the third ever approved by the body in a century, was announced at the end of the four-day meeting. She claims that, under Xi’s command, the China it had “historic achievements and underwent a historic transformation,” according to the official statement. The document also lists economic successes, in foreign policy, in the fight against corruption and in the containment of covid-19.

“Establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s position as the heart of the Central Committee and the whole party (…) is of decisive importance in moving towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” committee members said at the end of the conclave, according to the state agency Xinhua. “Rejuvenating the nation” is the slogan Xi has adopted since he was chosen for the presidency in 2012, whereby he intends China to be a “modern socialist nation” in 2035 and a “strong and prosperous great power” in 1949 , when the CCP will be in power for 100 years.

The Central Committee brings together the party’s elite — about 200 members who have the right to vote and another 170 who do not directly participate in decision-making. The group generally holds annual meetings, providing guidelines for policy and regulatory issues.

Past meetings had important consequences for the country: in 1978, the Central Committee paved the way for market reforms led by Deng, and in 2013 it approved an outline for Xi’s social and economic reforms. In 2019, it began preparations for the draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

third term

The meeting also marks the beginning of an important year for Chinese politics: it precedes the 2022 National Congress, a five-year event in which the CCP will approve a new leadership for the country. With no rival or apparent political heir, it appears that Xi will be chosen for a third consecutive term, something unprecedented in the country since Mao’s death in 1976. Three years ago, the Central Committee lifted the limit of two consecutive terms for the president which had been established in the 1980s in order to reinforce “collective leadership”.

This Thursday’s decision puts the president on the same level as Mao, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, and Deng, the father of the economic reforms that would make the Asian giant the second largest economy on the planet.

Both used the two resolutions similar to today’s to consolidate power in 1945 and 1981, respectively. Xi, in turn, launched reforms to deepen so-called “market socialism” and increase China’s technological autonomy. He recently launched the campaign against inequality, under the slogan of “common prosperity”.

Under the command of the three, the country has undergone a “tremendous transformation as it rises and grows successfully to become strong,” said Thursday’s statement. The document also states that “only socialism can save and develop China”.

“The central purpose of the plenary is to cement Xi as the leader [chinês] most important since Mao and Deng,” he told the Financial Times Henry Gao, China Specialist at Singapore University of Management. “The message is that the reform era has reached such a point that the party can now embark on building a ‘modern socialist country’, with an emphasis on the ‘socialist’.”

revisiting history

The resolution also strengthens the argument that Xi is the only one capable of guiding the country to superpower status amid growing challenges and the so-called new cold war with the United States. China’s most powerful leader in decades, he has won widespread public support for tackling corruption, reducing poverty and projecting Chinese strength to the world.

More recently, it was also boosted by the Chinese triumph in the fight against Covid-19, reinforced by the state propaganda machine. There are, however, a number of challenges ahead: among them, an aging population, social and economic pressures and indebted firms. As is traditional in China, today’s resolution seeks to invoke history to confront them.

The document, in effect, presents the 100 years of the CP as a heroic story that recognizes traumatic times like the famine under the Maoist Great Leap Forward only as a backdrop, without highlighting them. It also eclipses Xi’s two predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, who ruled for two terms and chose their successors five years in advance.

The resolution is expected to be the center of an intense propaganda campaign, dictating how China’s modern history will be told in books, films, television programs and classrooms. This will encourage censors and police to enforce stricter laws against anyone who mocks, or even questions, the communist cause and its “martyrs.”

The document seeks not only to strengthen the president, but to silence party members seeking to reduce Xi’s dominance before the 2022 congress. Especially after Thursday’s measure, such criticisms can be considered heresy. /NYT and W.POST