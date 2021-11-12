China is a guaranteed market for Brazilian beef exporters, says Rabobank • Portal DBO

The trade imbroglio with China tends to be resolved in the short term and, in the medium term (throughout 2022), the Chinese market will continue to be the main driving force behind Brazilian beef shipments, according to analysts at Rabobank bank, from Dutch origin, which released this Wednesday (10/11) a report on “Perspectives for Brazilian Agribusiness in 2022”.

“When we look at Chinese demand in the medium term, expectations are for an increase in imports”, predicts the bank’s report, which adds: “this is because the changes in consumption habits (Chinese) during the pandemic period have increased the demand for beef”.

From January to October this year, China represented 45% of the total shipped by Brazil.

In the institution’s assessment, with the scenario of limited growth in local production, China’s only alternative is to increase external purchases of red protein.

“And in this sense, Brazil is well-positioned in the Chinese market”, highlights the bank, adding: “It is expected increases in demand (Chinese) until at least 2025.” However, in the view of bank analysts, “China’s even greater participation in Brazilian meat exports increases the sector’s risks due to its strong dependence on this market”.

In the same period last year, the share was 42%, “showing that Brazil has consolidated itself as the largest supplier of beef and gaining even more space”.

Also according to the bank, this year, China remains the main destination, followed by Hong Kong and the United States — these three markets represent 63% of all foreign sales.

However, at the moment, the “point of instability is due to the suspension of shipments to China since September 4th, after the confirmation of two atypical cases of BSE (“mad cow disease”).

October data indicates a 49% drop in total shipments from the previous month, with China reducing purchases by 93% over the same period, the bank notes.

Although expectations for the return soon (of Chinese purchases) are still positive, the impacts of the fall in live cattle prices have been significant.

Sales to the US grow – According to analysts, new opportunities may also arise with the United States, which in the data until October increased by 86% of purchases from Brazil.

“The expectations of the most devalued real (on the dollar) may gain even more competitiveness in this (US) market”, observes Rabobank.

According to the bank’s forecasts, due to the temporary suspension of shipments to China, a 2% reduction in the volume of Brazilian beef exports is expected, compared to the previous year. “For 2022, a slight recovery of 1% in foreign sales is projected.”

Intern market – The recovery of the national and global economy (pulled by the advance of vaccination against Covid-19), the climatic risks for the production of grains and pastures (La Niña), new weaker exchange rate projections, launch of the new financial aid package, demand The Chinese beef market and elections are likely to guide Brazil’s beef market in 2022, which is likely to be as volatile as this year, analysts at Rabobank predict.

According to data from the bank, in the annual comparison, in October, the prices of live cattle and calf registered an increase of 2% and 20%, respectively.

Especially in relation to calf prices, values ​​reached their peak in April and since then they have only declined, informs the bank.

“There was an improvement in the confinement margins, but the partial blockade of the Chinese market has reduced the incentives to intensify production, since a large part of the confined cattle would be to meet the minimum age requirements (30 months) of the Chinese importer”, observes the bank.

With regard to wholesale beef prices, the rear carcass, which registered increases since the beginning of the year, reached its highest price in June and then remained stable until the end of September, when it started to depreciate.

“Over the months, domestic demand had a slight improvement compared to the 1st quarter, due to the return of emergency aid, economic reopening with the advance of vaccination and improved competitiveness with chicken and pork meats”, reports the bank. However, year-on-year, domestic consumption should end this year with a further decline of 4% to 5%.

Herd on the rise – The most recent data on the Brazilian cattle herd (surveyed in 2020) show a new increase in the herd of 1.5% compared to the previous year – the largest herd since 2016.

Considering the projection of a new fall in production of 3.5% this year, the stock of animals should register another increase, estimate Rabobank analysts.

“Thus, we can see some signs of improvement in supply next year, especially in the 2nd half, depending on the behavior of live cattle prices”, reports.

In a less optimistic scenario, incentives to sell off females and reduce herds to reduce costs may also favor this context, he adds.

“We expect beef production to recover 1% in volume next year, supported by expectations of an increase in imports from China and a slight recovery of 0.5% in domestic consumption”, designs.

Feed costs tend to fall – On the side of production costs, feed costs, which registered a strong increase in prices last year, reached the maximum value in February this year and, since then, have adopted a downward trend.

“Due to production increase projections, feed prices should register average values ​​lower than those marketed this year, especially in the second half of 2022”, designs the bank.

Below are the main risks and opportunities for the animal protein sector: