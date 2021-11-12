Chinese Black Friday: discover the history of the Bachelor’s Day and see how to take advantage of discounts

SAO PAULO — Before the traditional sexta-feira Negra, which takes place on November 26, after Thanksgiving in the United States, consumers can now take advantage of discounts at major Chinese retailers.

It’s that on the day November 11th the Chinese celebrate the bachelor’s day. The date was chosen because, in China, singles are called “bare branches”, which have not yet flowered — hence the various numbers 1 in sequence (11/11).

It started in 2009, when Alibaba, the e-commerce giant that owns the AliExpress brand, decided to use the Chinese Singles Day to rival the American Black Friday.

The idea was to create an anti-Valentine’s Day event where singles could get together to go out together and shop. And, just like the traditional Black Friday, many promotions were created to stimulate consumption.

The initiative was so successful that Singles Day ended up becoming the main date for Chinese trade. And soon it spread around the world.

According to Alibaba, last year alone, the group earned more than US$ 74 billion on the Chinese Singles Day — which is equivalent to 4.5 years of sales of all e-commerce in Brazil.

How to take advantage of discounts on Singles Day?

The main Chinese websites that work here are with promotions since the first minutes of this November 11th.

On AliExpress, in addition to unprecedented discounts, which reach 80% on items from famous brands, such as Xiaomi gadgets, the day will have promotional actions with live broadcasts and entertainment actions.

In Brazil, challenges involving artists and celebrities from social media will help to promote the date, just as occurs in the festival’s home country.

This year’s edition will be the first in which Brazilian sellers will be able to offer their products to consumers across the country.

The AliExpress app has been in operation in Brazil for 12 years. Through it, national sellers can offer their products for delivery with free shipping. Brazil is the only country in the Americas where local vendors can participate in the festival.

For international purchases, the group ensures up to 80 charter flights to ensure fast deliveries. For large Brazilian cities, the delivery time for selected items is a maximum of 7 days.

In a statement, AliExpress said that the deadline could be shortened in the week of November 11, due to the special logistical effort, which will involve automated warehouses operated by robots abroad and the use of 80 charter flights to distribute packages around the world.

In addition, Ali stated that during the festival, tens of thousands of items, normally only available with payment for shipping, will be classified as free shipping.

“The holding of the 11/11 festival, in Brazil, in 2021, should contribute to greater digitization of national retail and to improve the competitiveness of e-commerce and the shopping experience of Brazilians, who have become more digital and demanding in the last year,” said Yan Di, country manager of AliExpress in Brazil.

Another app that also offers promotions this November 11th is Shopee, as part of efforts for the month of Black Friday.

11/11 is called “Shopee Day” by the app and, according to him, will be Esquenta Black Friday, with free shipping coupons with no minimum purchases and R$ 3 million in discount vouchers.

Between the 22nd and 25th of November, the platform will start the countdown with offers until 11/26, the official date of Black Friday in Brazil, where R$ 5 million in discount coupons will be made available, as well as shipping vouchers free with no minimum purchases. Consumers can activate in-app notifications to receive offers throughout the Shopee campaign.

“We are very excited about the Black Friday Shopee. It is the most important campaign of the year. There will be more than 30 days of offers and discounts for consumers. In addition to the easy, safe and fun experience for our customers, we continue our commitment to helping micro and small entrepreneurs, and this moment will be unique for them to leverage their sales”, said Felipe Piringer, responsible for marketing at Shopee in Brazil.

In addition to the main days of the campaign, some categories will have standout moments with special offers in the app, such as fashion (October 26th and 27th, November 18th and 19th), big brands (October 28th, November 2nd and 17th), stores internationals (October 30th, November 6th and 13th), consumer goods (market, health and beauty, November 3rd and 4th), electronics and accessories (November 8th and 9th), and decoration and toys (November 15th and 16th) ).

Consumers will still have Cyber ​​Monday on November 29th and 30th on the Shopee app. And as already happens on the platform, with each purchase, users will accumulate Shopee Coins that can be used in future orders or items in Shopee games (prizes and rewards).

