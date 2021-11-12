Chinese Communist Party elevates Xi Jinping to Mao Tse-Tung stature and secures leader in power until at least 2027 | International

XI Jinping has officially entered history and is guaranteed indefinitely as the top Chinese leader. This is what says a resolution of the Communist Party of China (CCP) approved on Thursday at the sixth plenary meeting of its Central Committee and which placed it on the same level as the two great leaders of the People’s Republic of the past, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. The document heralds the beginning of a new era of achievement and greatness. The message is that if Mao founded the People’s Republic and Deng made it prosperous, Xi will make it strong and glorious.

The resolution closes four days of meetings of the nearly 370 members (among permanent and alternate) of the Central Committee, the equivalent body of the CPC Parliament, in a hotel in the northwestern part of Beijing. It is the penultimate, and most important, meeting before the party’s 20th Congress, scheduled for October or November of next year, at which he must be confirmed as president of China for at least the next five years, until 2027, and possibly most. Judging by the tone of the official statement of the meeting, distributed by the state agency Xinhua, there’s no chance that Xi won’t be reassigned for another term.

The last 100 years of China — precisely the century of the party’s existence — was “the most magnificent time in the history of the Chinese nation in thousands of years”, says the resolution passed on Thursday. A similar glory, the text implies, will come during Xi’s new era. Under the leadership of the party secretary general, head of state and chairman of the Central Military Commission, China has achieved “historic achievements and has undergone a historic transformation.” First with Mao, then with Deng, and now thanks to Xi, the country has achieved “the immense transformation of standing up, becoming prosperous and becoming a strong nation,” the statement, the first official summary, says. The content of the full resolution will be released at a press conference this Friday.

“Essence” and “core”

Xi “presented a series of new and original ideas, thoughts and strategies on national governance around the main issues of our times,” states the official statement. Its ideology is part of the cultural “essence” of the country; the nation’s president and “core” of the party also demonstrates “great political courage and a great sense of responsibility”, the text adds. Altogether, the president’s name is mentioned on 17 occasions; Mao, the Great Helmsman and leader par excellence in recent China history, is mentioned 7 times. Deng Xiaoping, the man who laid the foundations for the country’s modernization, 5. Xi’s immediate predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, are mentioned only once.

According to the tradition created over the past three decades, the current president should step down from office during next year’s Congress, after serving two five-year terms. If this tradition were followed, he would have to hand over his positions to a successor who was being formed in his shadow. But in circles close to the president there is no apparent heir, and since the previous Congress in 2017, Xi has been taking steps to stay ahead of the country. This included the formal abolition, at that meeting, of term limits in front of the head of state.

“The Central Committee calls on the entire party, the entire army and people of all ethnic groups to unite around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as its core, to set in motion the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics” , states the text. “We are convinced that the Communist Party and the Chinese people will expand the great glories and victories of the last hundred years with even greater glories and victories in the new journey that awaits us in the new era”, concludes the 15-page statement.

The resolution on the “great deeds and historical experience of the centenary struggle of the party” is only the third in the 100-year history of the CCP. The authority that this type of document has within the communist hierarchy is maximum, and its content has almost the character of a holy writ. Only Mao, who used it to neutralize his rivals in the party leadership, and Deng, who with his declaration ended the Maoist era, had managed to pass such a declaration so far.

As the new resolution elevates Xi Jinping to a higher level, the current leader is protected from further criticism from potential rivals or successors. His ideas were enshrined as part of the party’s official narrative and ideology. The document “will be an important tool for Xi to rebut his critics and any potential opponents who might question his authority and policies,” notes Valarie Tan of the think tank Mercs.

“Election campaign” until next year The meeting that ended on Thursday now opens a period similar to that of an electoral campaign in which, behind the scenes, the PCC leaders will begin to position themselves for next year’s Congress. At this five-year meeting, not only will the leader of the next five years be appointed –which is predictably the same as the last 10– but the Standing Committee, the highest governing body within the PCC and currently with seven members, the Politburo, of 25, will also be renewed. members, and the Central Committee itself.

The challenges of this new legislature will not be few. Xi Jinping’s new-age China is likely to face slower economic growth, a galloping population aging and growing rivalry with the United States. It will also have to decide how to resolve current tensions with Taiwan, the self-governing island it considers to be part of its territory, and the future of Hong Kong, among other issues.

