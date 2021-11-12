Chips, forests and ‘machine vision’ are the best investment theses of the future, says Pimco | finance

the business of semiconductors , “machine vision” – technology that teaches machines to identify patterns – and forests are the best investment theses for the future, he said this Thursday (11) Geraldine Sundstrom , director and portfolio manager of Pimco at the Itaú Macro Vision event.

The manager explains that the semiconductor crisis will not last forever, but that the market is underestimating the importance of these products in the future of the economy.

“Electric vehicles will require three times more semiconductors than combustion cars, and when we talk about autonomous cars, this proportion is multiplied by 20”, he points out.

According to Geraldine, connected objects, artificial intelligence, data centers and metaverses demand many semiconductors, which don’t have that many manufacturers. “The valuations aren’t taking into account that producers of this technology will have double-digit compound growth and a huge amount of pricing power.”

In the segment of “machine vision”, the manager emphasizes that something that businesspeople talk most about nowadays is automation and robotization in production processes. “In 2022 there will be a dramatic increase in these things. We’ll go from 0 to 100 in a very short period.”

Finally, the part of forests is related to social, environmental and corporate governance (ESG, the acronym in English). “They are an incredible asset not so recognized or priced yet with high productive potential.”

The manager recalls that today renewable energies are cheaper and faster to produce than fossil fuel matrices, so rationally it will make more and more sense to invest in this segment from a purely economic perspective.

“Solar energy was already cheaper than fossil fuels before the pandemic, and it got even cheaper. A solar farm can be created in three to nine months, while a thermoelectric plant takes more than 13 months. A wind period lasts from 6 to 12 months. A nuclear one takes much longer”, he defends.

Within this reality, Geraldine says that Pimco creates asset baskets with green and digital recovery opportunities endowed with good valuation signs around the world. “This is quite different from investing in ETFs [fundos de índice negociados em bolsa], who tend to buy everything that goes into a definition instead of being more selective”, he argues.

Inflation risk on recovery

Inflation and, more importantly, the banks’ response to its persistence, is the biggest risk to the global economic recovery today, believes Geraldine.

According to the director of Pimco, the global post-pandemic inflationary movement is temporary, but it will last for years and not months. “Inflation will eventually converge to the central banks’ targets”, he defends.

The problem, according to the manager, is how central banks will react to the persistently high numbers of increases in the general price level. “If the Federal Reserve [o banco central dos Estados Unidos] rashly raising interest rates, as England’s central bank seems to be doing, could be very bad news for the markets.”