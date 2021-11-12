Christa B. Allen, young version of Suddenly 30, celebrates 30 years

Reality has finally caught up with fiction. Today (11) the actress Christa B. Allen, who played the teen version of Jenna Rink in the film starring Jennifer Garner, Suddenly 30, reached 30.

After Suddenly 30, in her first film role, the actress born in 1991 had passages in series like revenge is on My Lovely Ex-Girlfriends — again, beside Garner.

His last role was in The Fight That Never Ends, a telefilm that tells the story of an interracial romance in the early 90s.

Suddenly 30 begins in 1987, when young Jenna is abused by her peers at her 13th birthday party and dreams of becoming an adult. Her dream comes true and Jenna (Garner) wakes up in 2004, aged 30, as a powerful fashion magazine editor in New York.

However, she soon becomes disillusioned with the kind of woman she has become and tries to regain the love of her teenage ex-neighbor Matt (Mark Ruffalo), who is about to marry another.

The film, directed by Gary Winnick, still has Judy Greer and Andy Serkis in the cast.