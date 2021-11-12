Christian takes drastic action to steal dead brother’s place · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will go to extremes to steal his twin, Renato’s place, in A Place in the Sun. After his brother’s death, the boy will decide that it’s time to change his life and live in luxury and comfort. For that, he will even get a tattoo identical to the one of the relative to impersonate him in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

In scenes scheduled to air this Friday (12) , Christian will tell Ravi (Juan Paiva) that he’s alive and will let off steam with his best friend. “I didn’t go after it. Life has put this situation in my lap, and I have nothing to lose”, will say the protagonist.

Afterwards, he will immerse himself in the idea of ​​assuming his brother’s identity. For this, he will make a tattoo similar to the design that Barbara’s boyfriend (Alinne Moares) had on his back.

“If I was able to think such a horrible thing, to take my brother’s place and life for myself, why wouldn’t I be able to do that?” the poor twin will assert.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

