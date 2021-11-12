Christian uses Barbara to gain ‘boss’ status at large company · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will show another side in the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. After assuming his brother’s identity, the former valet will run after Barbara (Alinne Moraes) willing to do anything. He will covet a good job in her father’s supermarket chain. For that, he will play the most passionate man in the world and will marry the heiress of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will help his friend get rid of the remnants of his old life. Next, the twin who has been presumed dead will already prove to be a good strategist. He will decide to marry his brother’s girlfriend to gain the trust of the owner of the Redentor supermarket chain.

In front of Barbara, Christian will swear that he has changed for real and that he will go back to studying to have a better future, worthy of building the family she wants so much.

The protagonist will perfect his romanticism when he declares himself and asks for his dead brother’s girlfriend in marriage. His actor side will come to the fore, and he’ll throw himself into her pool with clothes and everything to celebrate the twin’s stripped-down fashion. The character of Alinne Moraes always wanted to marry Renato, but the boy didn’t even like to think about the possibility.

Elenice smiles beside the newlyweds

The telenovela will give another “flying” in time to advance a few months and show the big day of Barbara and her supposed lover. She can’t even imagine the farce she’ll be getting into in Lícia Manzo’s serials.

The ceremony will take place in the gardens of the Santiago mansion. Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), Renato’s mother, will appear all happy with her son’s good step. Aware that the dead twin hated the woman who adopted him, Christian will make it clear that he is not going to help her financially.

The link sequence is scheduled to go live from this Saturday (13th). Next week, the character of Alinne Moraes will already be pregnant with her husband and facing serious problems in their relationship. To make matters worse, she will find a note with Lara’s (Andréia Horta) address in his belongings and will wonder if there is another one at the stop.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

