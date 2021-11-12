Church opens parking lot for prostitutes at night and resonates on the web | World

Playback/ Google Maps Church opened parking for prostitutes at night

A church in the neighborhood of Kensington, England, admitted to leaving its gates open at night even knowing that the parking lot is used by prostitutes for sexual activities. Headquartered in an area known for the work of sex workers, the Church of All Saints said that the idea came “based on beliefs, values ​​and mission to help the most vulnerable people”.

“Kensington All Saints Church believes that all people are equal before God and wants to be a place of sanctuary for those in need. For many years, the church community has been involved with sex workers […] to offer support, God’s love and try to show an alternative path in life,” a church spokesman told the British newspaper Liverpool Echo

.

The congregation provides food, emotional support and also works with entities such as the Armistead service, aimed at supporting the LGBTQIA+ population, their families and sex workers, as well as Addaction, a British charity.

In a statement, the church administration said that in recent years they have seen many women move from sex work to rehabilitation. For the institution, the trust-building process takes time, and part of it includes “providing safe, non-judgmental places.” “We think carefully and prayerfully about the benefits and risks of keeping our gates open,” he added.

According to the portal, some members of the church and the neighborhood were not happy with the initiative and were even offended. The institution said that the dialogue will be open for them to express their concerns.

“We always remember that the women involved [nessas atividades] are human beings and we recognize that they are often much more than sex workers: [são] mothers, sisters and friends dealing with a specific part of their lives, [e] should not be judged for this activity,” the spokesman said.

On social media, news of the initiative received praise for supporting vulnerable women, but it was also the target of criticism from people who said the problem would be made worse.