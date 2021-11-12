Citroën will launch two more national models by 2024

Citroën is preparing its resurgence in the Brazilian market, launching a new line of vehicles to accompany the C4 Cactus (currently the only car sold by the company). The first of them will be the C3, already presented. Now Citroën has officially spoken about its plans for the next 4 years, revealing that it will bet on two more national cars to be launched in 2023 and 2024, in addition to imported vehicles.

“The products we will launch were studied and designed for our market”, explains Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, a group that owns the Citroën, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot brands. The Citroën 4 All plan will help the French manufacturer increase its market share to 4% from the current 1.08%, focusing on affordable innovation, sustainability, reliability and being a “cool” (or cool) brand.

The C-Cubed project will give rise to Citroën’s new lineup, with 3 cars to be launched in the next 3 years, starting with the C3. These are global projects, made in partnership with the brand’s division in India, but with adaptations for the Brazilian market, as was the case with the C3 that was revealed recently. Executives are still a mystery about it, but it’s been said for a long time that the project will bring a compact sedan and a new compact SUV, all assembled with the CMP platform.

Citroën’s line will consist of models in the B and C segment, both domestic and imported. It still doesn’t talk about which imported cars could appear here, remembering that the former president of the manufacturer in Brazil, Ana Theresa Borsari, even promised the mid-size SUV C5 Aircross in the country, which was never launched.

It will continue to invest in commercial vehicles, where it found success with the Jumpy and Jumper line, and one of the first novelties in this category will be the e-Jumpy, an all-electric van that will be launched later this year in Brazil. The brand highlights that it is Citroën’s 1st all-electric vehicle in South America, which suggests that we should see more electrification-related news in the future.