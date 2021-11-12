COB Announces Candidates for Best Olympic Athlete in Brazil 2021 | olympics

The Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB) announced this Thursday the candidates for the award for best athlete of the year at the 2021 Brazil Olympic Awards. Ana Marcela Cunha (water marathons), Rayssa Leal (skateboard) and Receive Andrade (artistic gymnastics) compete in the women, and Hebert Conceição Souza (boxing), Isaquias Queiroz (canoeing speed) and Italo Ferreira (surfing) are in the men’s race. The Brazilian Olympic sport awards party will be held on December 7, at Teatro Tobias Barreto, in Aracaju.

– The Brazilian Olympic sport will be very well represented by any of these athletes who win the trophy for Best Athlete of the Year. The competitors are very strong and delighted the country with the quality of their performances in Tokyo – said Paulo Wanderley, president of the COB.

1 of 1 Candidates for the Brazil Olympic Award Best Athlete of the Year — Photo: COB Candidates for the Brazil Olympic Award Best Athlete of the Year — Photo: COB

All candidates stood out at the Tokyo Olympics. Ana Marcela became the first Brazilian Olympic swimming champion in the 10km aquatic marathon. Rebeca Andrade also had unprecedented achievements: the first Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics (silver in the general individual) and the first gold, in vaulting – the best campaign by an athlete in Brazil in a single edition of the Games. Rayssa Leal is the only candidate who has not been champion in Japan, was silver on skate street and became the youngest Brazilian athlete to climb an Olympic podium, at 13 years old.

Hebert Souza won Brazilian gold, voted the most exciting of the Games, by beating the current world champion in the under 75kg category in boxing, in a knockout against Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzniak. Isaquias Queiroz, owner of three medals at Rio 2016, won the first Olympic gold in Brazilian canoeing, in the C1 1.000m. Italo Ferreira became the first Olympic champion in surfing history even though he broke his board at the start of the final against Japanese Kanoa Igarashi.

The COB also announced this Thursday the winners of the Brasil Olímpico Award in each of the 51 disciplines of the Summer and Winter Games. The process for choosing the nominees for the Best Athlete of the Year and the best of the modalities was carried out by an electoral college formed by journalists, directors, the COB Athletes Committee, sponsors, former athletes and sports personalities.

– The Brasil Olímpico Award will celebrate the best campaign in the country’s history in the Olympic Games. I’m sure it will be a great party in honor of the athletes, coaches and everyone who contributed to this memorable result in Tokyo – said Paulo Wanderley.

