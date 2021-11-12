Coffee, sugar and eggs make grocery shopping more expensive – Economy

O coffee powder, sugar and egg were the great villains of shopping of supermarkets in the last nine months, according to the indicator Abrasmercado, by Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets) released this Friday (12).

The index assesses the behavior of prices of 35 consumer products in supermarkets.

Coffee, traditional in Brazilian homes and offices, registered an increase of 33.9% from January to September this year, followed by:

• Sugar (30.3%);

• Egg (22.5%);

• Frozen chicken (21.3%);

• front meat (12.9%);

• Back meat (8.9%);

• Long-life milk (4.9%);

• Beans (1.8%); and

• Soybean oil (1.5%).

In one year – from September 2020 to September 2021 -, the price of frozen chicken rose 40.2%, followed by:

• Sugar (38.8%);

• Coffee (37.1%);

• Soybean oil (34.9%);

• Fore meat (28.7%);

• Egg (27.7%);

• Back meat (26.0%);

• Ham (9.0%);

• Beans (8.8%);

• Rice (0.8%); and

• Long-life milk (0.6%).

Rice, onion prices fell year-to-date

Rice, one of the great villains of the national basic basket, decided to give a relief to the consumer’s pocket, registering a decrease of 14.5% in the year and 30.9% in 12 months.

Next comes the onion: a decrease of 19.7% in the year and 30.9% in 12 months.

Price variation by brand can reach 234%

The Abras survey also brought something new in this edition: the price comparison of products such as rice, beans, soy oil, sugar, coffee and long-life milk by brand.

The biggest variation was registered in the price of the spaghetti package (500g). The price difference between the cheapest product (BRL 1.76) and the most expensive one (BRL 5.99) was 234%.

“More than ever, consumers must research a lot and go to more than one supermarket chain before buying. Until recently, they stopped doing this because prices were relatively stable. Now it’s time to resume this habit to reduce prices. food costs,” says Marcio Milan, vice president of Abras.

Check the price variation of some products listed by Abras:

• Roasted and ground coffee (500g package): from BRL 7.79% to BRL 18.88, difference of 142%

• Beans (1kg package): from R$ 3.69 to R$ 8.19, difference of 121%;

• Type 1 rice (5kg package): from R$14.89 to R$28.90, a difference of 94.1%;

• Pork chop (per kilo): from R$14.95% to R$27.90, a difference of R$86.6%;

• Tomatoes (a kilo): from R$ 6.98 to R$ 12.90, a difference of 84%;

• Onion (per kilo): from R$1.79 to R$3.29, a difference of 83.8%;

• Piece of meat made with beef (a kilo): from R$22.90 to R$38.90, a difference of 69.90%;

• Long-life milk (1 liter box): from R$ 2.95 to R$ 4.99, a difference of 69%;

• White eggs (dozen): from R$ 5.98 to R$ 9.90, a difference of 65%;

• Piece of hard cushioned meat (a kilo): from R$ 32.90 to R$ 44.50, a difference of 35.2%;

• Frozen whole chicken (a kilo): from R$ 9.89 to R$ 12.99%, a difference of 31%;

• Soybean oil (900 ml): from R$7.59 to R$9.69, a difference of 27.7%;

• Sugar (1 kg package): from R$ 3.59 to R$ 4.09, difference 14%;

See economists’ tips to reduce supermarket expenses