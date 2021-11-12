Cogna (COGN3) reduces loss by 25.2% to BRL 121.8 million in the third quarter

NEW COMPANY: Kroton changes its name to Cogna, holding bringing together four companies

SAO PAULO – Cogna (COGN3) reported an adjusted net loss of R$121.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a reduction of 25.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$ 1.168 billion, down 7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to Cogna, the drop in revenue is due to revenue pressures in on-site higher education and in Vasta, whose results were partially offset by the increases observed in higher education distance learning and PNLD revenues.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 2.7% compared to the same stage in 2020, totaling R$235.3 million.

The recurring Ebitda margin reached 20.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9 pp compared to the same quarter in 2020.

According to Cogna, the improvement in performance was due to the improved performance in receiving, higher student payments and greater efficiency in marketing and corporate expenses.

“This improvement in timely payment reflected in a lower provision for bad debt (PCLD) in paying higher education and in installment products (PEP/PMT) compared to 3Q20”, explains the company.

Adjusted cash generation totaled R$192.9 million between July and September 2021, an increase of 5.2% compared to the same stage last year.

Gross profit dropped 10.6% in the quarter, totaling R$752.9 million.

The gross margin reached 64.4% in the third quarter of this year, a reduction of 2.7 pp compared to the same period in 2020.

The net financial result was a negative R$212 million, 18.7% higher in the annual comparison.

According to Cogna, the result is a consequence of the effect of the increase in the basic interest rate, which increased the heading of interest on loans, an effect partially offset by the impact caused in the heading of interest on financial investments.

indebtedness

Cogna’s net debt ended September 2021 at R$2.983 billion,

As a result, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and net Ebitda, was 2.07 times, a reduction of 0.11 pp compared to 3Q20.

Cogna highlights the conclusion of the extension of the debt profile with the issuance of debentures in the amount of R$900 million, the raising of R$500 million at Vasta and the extension of the payment term for the issuance of debentures of R$220 million. With the operations, the average term of the debt went from 22 months to 28 months.

Cogna invests less reflecting new revenue level

The company’s Capex and expansion investments decreased by 24.5% year-on-year, reflecting the new level of revenue.

Investment in the development of content, systems and software licenses continued to be the main destination for resource allocation, with 65% of the total invested, in line with the digitalization strategy.

Expansion investments maintained a relevant level with 35% of the total, due to expenses incurred as a result of Kroton’s restructuring process, already planned since the beginning of 2021 and informed throughout the year.

