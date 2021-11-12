Cogna reduces loss by 25.2% to BRL 121.8 million

THE cogna (COGN3) had a loss of R$ 121.9 million in the third quarter, a reduction of 25.2% over the losses of a year ago, considering the adjusted criteria, according to the balance released by the company this Friday (12).

The line is adjusted by amortization of intangibles, inventory appreciation, recognition of impairment of assets and write-off of deferred assets, the company says.

The company’s revenue fell 7.0%, to R$1.2 billion, because of pressures in on-site higher education and in Vasta, in basic education. The drop was not greater only because of the growth in higher distance education and distance education revenues in the National Textbook Program (PNLD).

Cogna had a recurring Ebitda of R$ 235 million, up 2.7%, with a 20.1% margin, due to the improved performance in receiving, higher student payments and greater efficiency in marketing and expenses. corporate.

The improvement in timely payment reflected in a lower provision for loan losses (PCLD) in paying higher education and in installment products (PEP/PMT) compared to the same period last year.

According to the company, the generation of operating cash after capex (GCO) accumulated in the year of BRL 390 million, an increase of 114.4% compared to the same period last year.

“This performance shows that we followed the correct strategy when opting for the restructuring of physical units in 2020, with a bet on the growth of digital and hybrid education”, said the company in a earnings release.

Cogna ended the period with a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio for the last 12 months at 2.07x, maintaining leverage at a “very healthy” level, in the company’s assessment.

See the earnings release released by the company: