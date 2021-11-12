Commission approves prioritizing purchase of food from family farmers by SUS

The Chamber of Deputies’ Social Security and Family Commission approved Bill 3663/20, which determines that the units of the Unified Health System (SUS), such as health posts and hospitals, prioritize the direct purchase of foodstuffs produced by farmers family members, artisanal fishermen, foresters and extractivists, observing prices compatible with market prices.

The text, authored by Congresswoman Professor Dayane Pimentel (PSL-BA), changes the Organic Health Law.

The rapporteur, Deputy Heitor Schuch (PSB-RS), recommended the approval of the project because he understands that the measure will benefit farmers and SUS patients. “If the unquestionable relevance of ensuring income generation for this segment of society was not enough, it is worth considering that these people, in addition to carrying out activities with a lower environmental impact, as a rule produce foods as healthy or healthier than those cultivated by conventional methods ”, he stated.

According to the project, the government will support the production and sanitary regularization of purchased foodstuffs. Subsequent regulation may establish minimum percentages for purchasing the products.

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will now be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; it’s from Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).