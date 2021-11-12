Company wants to launch rockets with ‘giant slingshot’; see how it works – 11/11/2021

If you’ve ever watched a rocket launch, you know that after the countdown you can see a large fire trail that is part of the spacecraft’s propulsion. But a startup is developing a method to change the way rockets are launched into space.

SpinLaunch has already begun tests to launch rockets from a kind of “giant slingshot”, which uses kinetic energy as the main method to take off. According to the company, the first test, carried out on October 22, in New Mexico, United States, took a prototype to more than 3 kilometers high.

Kinetic energy is accumulated by means of a vacuum-sealed centrifuge that rotates several times at the speed of sound (1234 km/h) before releasing the rocket. “It’s a radically different way to accelerate projectiles and launch vehicles at hypersonic speeds using a land-based system,” SpinLaunch CEO Jonathan Yaney said in an interview with CNBC.

So far, SpinLaunch has raised $110 million (about R$593 million at current prices) from investors like Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Airbus Ventures, Catapult Ventures, Lauder Partners and McKinley Capital.

How was the first test

SpinLaunch’s suborbital accelerator measures more than 50 meters in height and features a vacuum chamber attached to a swivel arm. The projectile is about 3 meters long and is rotated at the speed of sound before being launched.

For the first test, the suborbital accelerator used about 20% of its total power capacity, which was already capable of launching the projectile from more than 3,000 meters high. Remember the physics classes that talked about how the washing machine works? Well, that’s more or less how the system works.

After rotating a few times at very high speed, accumulating kinetic energy, the projectile is launched through an opening “in less than a millisecond”, according to the company. A video on the SpinLaunch website shows the result of the first test.

In the first flight using the new technology, the projectile did not have a rocket engine on board, but the company intends to add this and other internal systems in the next tests. The company’s schedule foresees 30 test flights over the next six to eight months.

Because it’s important?

As we said at the beginning, traditional rockets are equipped with a big thruster and several engines to take off. This system is powered by a lot of fuel, which makes most of the rocket’s mass at departure relative to its propulsion, leaving a small percentage of its total mass to carry payloads.

SpinLaunch’s idea is to reverse this logic, which would reduce the size of rockets, as well as their complexity and cost, while also allowing more objects to be carried into space.

According to the company, the project for its orbital vehicle foresees that it will be able to carry 200 kilos of payload to Earth orbit – which is equivalent to the weight of small satellites.

In an interview with CNBC, SpinLaunch did not reveal which customers have already closed launch contracts using the “powerful sling”, but it is known that the company signed a contract with the Pentagon Defense Innovation Unit in 2019 for its first orbital launches experimental tests.