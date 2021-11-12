Congress approves transfer of R$9.3 billion from Bolsa Família to Brazil Aid

Text was approved by deputies and senators on the afternoon of Thursday, 11, and goes to President Jair Bolsonaro’s sanction

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil Government bets on payment of a ‘charged’ benefit to improve President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity



O National Congress approved, in a session on the afternoon of Thursday, 11, the bill that relocates R$ 9.3 billion from the family allowance, extinguished after 18 years by Provisional Measure 1.061, published on Wednesday, 10, for the Brazil Aid, social program that will succeed him. The payment of the new benefit starts on November 17th. The federal Executive’s proposal was initially approved by the deputies and, subsequently, by the senators. Now, the matter is going to be sanctioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro.

The benefit will have an adjustment of 17.84%, with an average value of R$ 217.18. Starting in December, the government plans to raise the value of the ticket to R$400 a month for beneficiaries. To make this payment feasible, Palácio do Planalto is betting on the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, a proposal that postpones the payment of federal debts recognized by the Courts and alters the spending ceiling rule. The text was approved in the second round by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, 9th, and now goes to the Senate, where there is greater resistance. The federal government is betting on the creation of a “charged” social program to improve President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity, especially in the Northeast region, in 2022, an election year.