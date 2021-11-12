Conmebol sets bans on Palmeiras and Flamengo in the Libertadores final; understand

Credit: Reproduction – SBT

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, Conmebol defined again a strict protocol for the decision of the Copa Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo, which will take place at the end of the month in Uruguay. According to information from journalist Marcel Rizzo, from UOL Esporte, delegation members are prohibited from leaving the hotels, except for training, media events and the game itself.

In addition, Palmeiras and Flamengo are prohibited from receiving visits from third parties, something regularly noticed in the teams. The protocols are also valid for the final of the Copa Sudamericana between Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino, scheduled for a week before, on the same stage of the decision at Libertadores, the Centenário stadium.

The protocol established by Conmebol was the same adopted by the entity last season, when competitions were resumed in September, after a six-month hiatus due to the pandemic. Even with a lighter scenario, a relaxation of requirements was avoided.

All four Brazilian teams must arrive in Montevideo on the Wednesday before the games: Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico, on the 17th, and Palmeiras and Flamengo, on the 24th. All will carry out two activities on Uruguayan soil before the big decision.

