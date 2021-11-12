Cooperative takes children’s show to Vila Velha Park on Sunday

This Sunday (11/14), Parque Vila Velha hosts the show Cantiga Animal by the Casa Cantante Band, a project that has the support and sponsorship of Unimed Ponta Grossa. The show is aimed at children and has a repertoire that playfully addresses the symbols, legends and animals of the park.

local fauna – The public will get to know, in a fun and lively way, the animals of the local fauna, the attractions of the park and the legend of Vila Velha itself. The band also created an unprecedented song that talks about the park’s natural beauty.

legends – “We prepared this show with great care. We worked on the legends, including that of Itaqueretaba, the ‘extinct city of stone’, which is the title of the song we created especially for this performance. We also invite those from Ponta Grossa to visit the park and have fun with the band”, invites the band’s vocalist, Juliani Ribeiro.

collective conscience – For Sandri Anderson, the cooperative’s Marketing and Communication manager, Unimed Ponta Grossa’s partnership with the park contributes to the generation of collective environmental awareness. “It is one of the ways to preserve this treasure of our region. And nothing better than cultivating in children, care and respect for the environment. The Banda Casa Cantante cultural project is supported by other presentations around the city and the Vila Velha park could not be left out.”, he says.

Presentations – Presentations take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm during bus departure breaks, making the experience for children even more fun and full of surprises. The show ends with the hit Superfantástico, alluding to the flight in the park’s stationary balloon.

tickets – Tickets to visit the park can be purchased through the official website https://tickets.parquevilavelha.com.br/home or directly at the physical ticket office. (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)