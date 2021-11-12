COP-26: New draft of the final agreement eases demand for the end of fossil fuels – Sustainability

A new draft of the final agreement for the climate summit (COP-26) in Glasgow maintains its call for countries to set more ambitious climate promises next year, but uses softer language than before. The document, released this Friday, the 12th, tries to balance the demands of different countries – the mention of the elimination of the use of fossil fuels was softened after pressure from Arab nations, major oil producers.

The environmental conference officially ends this Friday, but the expectation is that the negotiations will last until Saturday, 13. Two of the main objectives of this COP is to resolve the regulation of the carbon market it’s the financing rich countries against global warming – two unresolved points since the Paris Agreement, climate pact signed in 2015.

The document says that the update of the pledges must take into account “different national circumstances”, referring to the differences between rich and poor countries. That may appease some developing countries, which say it is unfair to expect them to abandon fossil fuels and cut emissions at the same rate as the rich, whose releases are largely responsible for causing climate change.

On fossil fuels, the new wording softens the old one, which stated that the world should commit to gradually eliminate subsidies to these energy sources, in general. Now, the text talks about attacking “inefficient” subsidies for fossil fuels.

Analysts fear that this will serve as an opening for countries to maintain part of the use of these polluting sources, and not commit to a more comprehensive energy transition. Despite the change, the text is considered an improvement over previous summits. This is the first time that a COP document explicitly mentions fossil fuels in a final agreement. The draft can still go through revisions.

Negotiations for the global carbon market advance

This Thursday, 11, the state showed that the conference was close to concluding negotiations to establish the rules of operation of the global carbon market.

Diplomatic sources already take it for granted that the preliminary understandings will be adopted by the countries in a declaration this Friday, the 12th, in Glasgow, Scotland. The Brazilian delegation relented in the negotiations and stated that the countries are “closer than ever” to reaching an agreement to establish the rule book, regulating article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The change in Brazil’s posture in the negotiations for the regulation of the carbon market was notorious. For international observers, environmental businessmen and scientists who follow the UN climate summit, the change is linked to the internal pressure of the Brazilian private sector on the government to review its position that blocked the agreement.

Market rules must prevent a certain emission reduction, if traded, from being accounted for by more than one country in their stated goals in the Paris Agreement, the nationally determined contributions (NDCs). / WITH INFORMATION FROM REUTERS