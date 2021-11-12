COP26 increases the role of indigenous peoples, but without participation in decisions – 11/11/2021

The Glasgow Climate Conference marks a new era for indigenous peoples’ participation in international negotiations on the future of the planet. With their traditional adornments and body paintings, they always attracted glances and flashes at UN summits, but for the first time their voices echoed in the main plenary sessions of the event, speaking in front of heads of state.

The speech of the young Brazilian Txai Suruí at the opening of the leaders’ summit, last week, sensitized the participants and consolidated the indigenous people’s rightful place in the COPs: at the negotiating table. “It’s not 2030 or 2050, it’s now. Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of the climate emergency and we need to be at the center of decisions taking place here,” Txai said in English.

Until recently, they made noise with protests, piqued the interest of the international press and were a photo attraction, but were ignored by leaders negotiating global agreements on climate change.

This time, indigenous leaders such as Sonia Guajajara were welcomed by names such as the American John Kerry, the US government’s special envoy for climate issues, and Prince Charles, from the United Kingdom.

“82% of the biodiversity in the world is within indigenous territories. That is why we are not here, to say that these territories must continue to be protected. And for that, it is necessary to protect the lives of indigenous peoples”, stressed Guajajara, during an event about the Amazon from the New York Times, this Wednesday (10).

Unprecedented Fund for Indigenous Peoples

A clear sign of this recognition was the announcement of an unprecedented $1.7 billion fund specifically for native peoples to help them protect forests. The resources will be financed by governments like the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and the United States, in addition to large multinationals.

“In the history of the COP, it is the largest indigenous delegation, the largest indigenous presence across the globe. But it is important to emphasize that we are living in an irreversible crisis. Governments understood that indigenous people have important power. It is an advance, yes”, says Dinamã Tuxá, a lawyer and member of the board of the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas (Apib) board. “In addition to the spaces for discussion for indigenous peoples, a specific fund was launched for them. It is a way of recognizing that indigenous peoples are a fundamental part of this process of combating climate change and global warming”, he argues.

Dinamã emphasizes, however, that the creation of the mechanism did not have the participation of the main stakeholders: the indigenous people themselves. He claims that, if the channels of dialogue are more open, the decision-making process remains entirely in the hands of government delegations.

“Our focus on decision-making was not very effective. Once again, it is the non-indigenous logic: they think over the top and throw this information at us. These are decisions that affect our demands and we have to adapt to this reality”, he laments.

Break with the Brazilian government

Alberto Terena, also director of Apib, also emphasizes that, while the world seems to admit the protagonism of native peoples in environmental issues, the rupture with the Brazilian government remains complete. The indigenous delegation at COP26 has 40 participants, a record. In the official Brazilian delegation, there is none.

“We have a way of life and that does not mean that we are late. We are different and we want to live like this, with the protection of nature, and that the world understands this, helps us to continue the new generations, that we have our lands demarcated and give us security of life, so that the forest also remains standing”, emphasizes Terena. “While you have a government that says it is ready to sign an agreement in defense of the environment, you have a minister who says that the forest only has poverty. Our vision of traditional people and indigenous people is one of wealth. When you look at it. for the forest only as something that makes a profit, maybe you see poverty”, comments the leader.

Terena was referring to the official speech by Environment Minister Joaquim Leite on Wednesday (10), at the COP plenary. Leite said that “where there is a lot of forest there is also a lot of poverty”, a phrase that provoked criticism from civil society organizations present at the conference.