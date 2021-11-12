COP26: New draft of final agreement softens reference to fossil fuels | COP 26

The final version is still being negotiated by representatives of the nearly 200 countries participating in the conference, and the agreement has walked the fine line between the demands of rich and developing nations.

The text maintains pressure for countries to be more ambitious in their plans to combat global warming and establishes a division between countries, saying that the updating of the pledges must take into account “different national circumstances”.

The draft also maintains the unprecedented mention of fossil fuels and the basic demand that countries set tougher climate promises in 2022, but uses weaker language than the first version of the agreement to demand the end of subsidies to this energy source.

The change is expressed in the inclusion of the word “inefficient” – a term that was not included in the previous draft, released on Wednesday (10): “the phasing out of energy produced with coal and subsidies inefficient to fossil fuels”.

COP26 ends this Friday, after two weeks of the event, but negotiations on the final agreement are expected to continue through the weekend due to the divergences registered so far., according to the Reuters news agency.

In general, the first draft already brought specific advances, but did not present details on how to reach the goals necessary for the increase in the planet’s temperature to be less than 2°C by 2100 – preferably not exceeding 1.5°C, as defined in Paris Agreement.

From the pre-industrial era until now, the Earth’s temperature has already risen 1.1°C.

The text also calls on countries to submit improved pledges next year to tackle climate change, but does not confirm whether this will become an annual requirement. It is possible that this decision will be left to the COP27, which will be held a year from now in Egypt.