Copel (CPLE6) profits 4 times more in the 3rd quarter, at R$2,852 billion; company approves BRL 1.436 billion in earnings

Copel (CPLE6) reported net income of R$2.852 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), growth of 319% compared to the same period in 2020, the results were in line with XP’s expectations.

According to the company, the result is mainly explained by the positive effect of R$ 1.036 billion from the recognition of compensation related to the renegotiation of the hydrological risk (GSF).

Net revenue totaled R$6.977 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 61.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 3.8% compared to the same stage in 2020, totaling R$1.3 billion.

The Ebitda margin reached 64.4% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 36.7 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Operating income totaled R$2.395 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 156.2% compared to 3Q20.

The company’s operating margin was 34.3% between July and September 2021, up 12.7 percentage points.

According to XP, the highlights were higher energy tariffs in the distribution segment and higher sales in the short-term market, offset by higher energy purchases and fuel costs.

XP maintains a buy recommendation for Copel’s shares, with a target price of R$8.0 per share.

indebtedness

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was a decrease of 17.5%, to R$ 5.270 billion.

As a result, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 0.8 times, a 0.5 times reduction compared to 4Q20.

Dividends

Copel approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$1.436 billion to be paid on November 30, 2021.

R$ 1.197 billion will be paid in dividends, corresponding to R$ 0.412 per common share, R$ 0.453 per preferred share and R$ 2.22 per unit.

The distribution of interest on equity will be R$239.6 million, equivalent to R$0.082 per ON share, R$0.09 per preferred share and R$0.445 per unit.

Analysis

Itaú BBA highlighted that Copel showed strong numbers in the third quarter, with emphasis on the distribution and thermoelectric generation (Araucaria) segments amidst the challenging water situation.

Adjusted Ebitda, excluding extraordinary effects, totaled R$1,130 billion, above the estimate of R$999 million.

“We highlight the positive impact of the last tariff review and the efficiency gains, with strong cost control.

The company also continued to show a solid reduction in leverage, reaching a level of 0.8 times net debt/Ebitda due to strong cash generation. As the company’s dividend policy depends on the level of leverage, we see room for a significant dividend announcement in the coming months. It is important to remember that the company has already approved the payment of almost R$1.4 billion related to the first half results (8% dividend yield). That said, we expect a total yield of around 15% for the year 2021”, he points out.

Analysts estimate that the next short/medium-term catalyst should be the sale of the BNDES equity stake, as market conditions improve. They reiterated the purchase recommendation for CPLE6, with a target price of R$7.40.

