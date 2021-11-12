Corinthians beat Fluminense with two goals from Pedro and qualify for the semifinals of the Nike Cup

This Thursday afternoon, Corinthians returned to the field for the Nike Premier Cup 2021. In a game played at Desportivo Brasil’s CT, the team coached by Ramon Lima beat Fluminense by 2-1 and qualified for the semifinals of the competition .

Corinthians won with two goals from Pedro, the team’s outstanding striker in the championship. So far, the 15-year-old has scored six goals in four games played in the competition held by Nike.

After passing first in Group A, which featured Red Bull Bragantino, Vasco and Bahia and eliminating Fluminense in the quarterfinals, Corinthians now awaits the draw result to define the opponent (Palmeiras, Flamengo or Botafogo) of the semifinal, which will be played on Saturday.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians recently won the BH Cup, with their U-15 team. Thus, the Nike Premier Cup is another title opportunity for the team led by Ramon Lima.

The competition has 16 teams, divided into four groups, where everyone will play against everyone within the groups in a single round. The top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals. In the decisive phase, with disputes in a single game, draws will take the decision to penalties.

Check out Corinthians’ duels at the Nike Premier Cup

8/11 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Bahia

9/11 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

11/10 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Vasco

11/11 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Fluminense – quarterfinals

