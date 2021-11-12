Corinthians comes out ahead of the scoreboard, but stays in a draw with So Caetano for Paulista U-20

Corinthians visited São Caetano, at Anacleto Campanella Stadium, for the fifth round of the second phase of the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship. The team led by Diogo Siston drew 2-2 with the hosts, with goals from Guilherme Biro and Giovane. On the other side, Matheus Brito and Cadu were responsible for the goals.

Timãozinho, even under pressure, showed superiority during the first half, scoring two goals in this stage. However, São Caetano took advantage of the dead balls in the second half, and, even with a player less, sought a draw. Reginaldo still had the chance to extend the score for the club from the East Zone in a penalty kick, but saw João Vitor close his goal.

It is worth remembering that this confrontation was only to comply with the table, as the team from Alvinegra had already qualified for the quarterfinals. The team, however, ensured their unbeaten record in the current phase, with a record of four victories and a draw in five matches played.

Write it down, Faithful – Corinthians’ next appointment for the Paulistão U-20 will take place next Monday, the 15th, at 3 pm. Timãozinho receives Velo Clube in Fazendinha for the last round of the second phase.

lineup

Coach Diogo Siston sent the field: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo, Reginaldo, Mandaca, Ryan, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo, Giovane and Cauê.

my helm

The game

First time

The first attack came from Corinthians, right in the first minute, with a sprint from Giovane. However, the defender managed to arrive in time to put the ball out, and present Timão with a corner. In charge, Mana put in the area, but the defender took it safely.

At 12, the home team started a counterattack play and arrived with danger. The submission came from a shot by Arthur near the area, which ended up going through the end line. Subsequently, the game continued to be busy, with greater offense from São Caetano. As a result, in a corner kick, Guilherme Tavares raised and headed towards Gobetti’s goal. With a quick reflex, Ryan stretched and saved at the goal line.

Timon’s answer came soon after. Reginaldo took a free kick in the attacking field, placed it in the area and Mandaca headed for goalkeeper João Vitor’s defense. On the counterattack, Léo Mana made a foul in order to stop the opponents and received the first yellow card of the confrontation.

The team led by Diego Siston opened the scoring after 29 minutes. In a play from the left, Reginaldo played for Giovane, who took it to the bottom, crossed low to the back, where Biro found the ball and put it into the back of the net.

At 43, Ruan starred in a dangerous free-kick cross, but Reginaldo stepped forward and headed into the back line. In the following minute, Timão increased the score to 2-0. In a counterattack, Cauê took off through the middle, played for Matheus Araújo, who dribbled the opponent and crossed for Giovane to score the second of the team from Alvinegro.

Second time

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians returned with a change for the second stage: Daniel Marcos took the place of Léo Mana.

The opening minutes were of greater marking for São Caetano, with Timão canceling the attacks and cooling the match. However, the scenario changed in the 13th minute, after a free kick favorable to the home team. After Alan Gobetti’s defense, the ball fell to Matheus Brito, who sent it inside and scored the home team’s first goal.

At 21, Timão arrived on the left side of the field, with a beautiful pass from Reginaldo to Ryan. At the cross into the penalty area, Ruan recovered for the home team. As a result, Biro arrived with a cart and received a yellow card.

The Corinthians coach made more changes in the 22nd minute, putting Reifit and Arthur Sousa in the place of Biro and Giovane, respectively. At 26, Antony applied an excessive load on top of Cauê, and the referee scored a favorable penalty for the team from Parque São Jorge. In the penalty kick, Reginaldo, team captain, kicked over goalkeeper João Vitor.

In the 32nd minute, the shirt 13 of São Caetano, responsible for the previous move, received the red card and was expelled from the game. Shortly thereafter, the team from Alvinegra underwent more changes: Cauê left for Richard, and Riquelme came in for Matheus Araújo. In the final stretch, the home team got the tie, again through a set-piece, with a header by Cadu.

Technical sheet of So Caetano 2 x 2 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Under-20 Championship

Local: Anacleto Campanella, So Caetano do Sul, SP

Date: November 11, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 11:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva

Assistants: Jos Lucas Cndido de Souza and Alison Alberto dosSantos

Goals: Matheus Brito and Cadu (So Caetano); Guilherme Biro, Giovane (Corinthians)

SO CAETANO: Joo Vitor; Chady, Guilherme Tavares, Victor Ferezin, Gustavo Gameiro, Matheus Brito, Arthur, Kaique, Edney, Marcelo Pires and Ruan (Cadu) (Antony) (Petrolina).

Technician: Vinicius Campos

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana (Daniel Marcos), Joo Pedro, Murillo, Luis Mandaca, Reginaldo, Ryan, Guilherme Biro (Reifit), Cau (Richard), Matheus Arajo (Riquelme) and Giovane (Arthur Sousa).

Technician: Diogo Siston

See more at: Corinthians U-20 and Corinthians x So Caetano.