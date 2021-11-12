Corinthians cultural director confirms another honoree with a bust at Parque So Jorge

The Corinthians Thursday was marked by the inauguration of the bust of Zé Maria at Parque São Jorge. Shortly after the event, André Carrijo, director of the Corinthians cultural department, revealed another person to be honored with the bronze structure at the club’s headquarters.

“And in October of next year I’m going to say: Basilio. On October 13th, 2022”, stated Carrijo, in an interview with Identidade Corinthiana channel.

The chosen date refers to the most memorable moment of the “Pé de Anjo”, as it was called, in the club’s history. On that day, in 1977, Basílio scored the goal that guaranteed the Corinthians title in São Paulo against Ponte Preta and ended his 23-year lack of titles.

It is worth remembering that, before Basilio, another bust will be inaugurated at Parque São Jorge. In March 2022, it will be the turn of an idol from a more recent part of history: Ronaldo Fenômeno, who spent time at Timão between 2009 and 2011. The former striker was chosen in a vote made with Corinthians fans who acquired the club’s fantokens.

In addition to the duo that will receive the honor, it is worth remembering, another 11 Corinthians fans have their busts in Parque São Jorge: Neco, Luizinho, Cláudio, Baltazar, Sócrates, Rivellino, Teleco, Marcelinho Carioca, Ronaldo Giovaneli, Wladimir and Zé Maria.

