Corinthians defender is ‘approved’ by Benfica, but he is not the only option, details the newspaper

Portuguese club is looking for a defender after a serious injury suffered by Lucas Veríssimo

With the serious injury suffered by Lucas Veríssimo, O Benfica is already getting ready to go to the market and bring a name to replace the Brazilian defender. And it can come from Corinthians.

According to the Portuguese newspaper record, João Victor had his name approved by the analysis team of the Clube da Luz.

Also according to the vehicle, the eagles already approached Paulo Pitombeira, the defender’s manager and who also represents Lucas Veríssimo.

To remove João Victor from Timão, Benfica would have to pay the amount of 10 million euros, about BRL 62 million.

The Brazilian’s name is on the table of Jorge Jesus, according to the newspaper. But any decision would be taken further ahead, as there is more than a month before the transfer window opens.

In addition to the Corinthians player, other names are being studied by Benfica. Unai Nunez, of Athletic Bilbao, is one of them. According to the record, the 24-year-old player is pleased, and his manager has also been approached.